Armagh and Tyrone to welcome back crowds for Division 1 games this weekend

Armagh, Tyrone, and Fermanagh will be the first counties to welcome spectators back to Allianz League games on Saturday after the GAA gave permission for 500 fans to attend matches in the six counties of Northern Ireland.
The decision follows the latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in the North.
With cross-border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged, tickets will not be sold to supporters living in Donegal, Monaghan, and Longford for their respective away games on Saturday, or Leitrim fans for their trip to Antrim on Sunday.
The breakdown of tickets will be:
- 50 complimentary tickets to the travelling county from outside the north (non-playing players and county officials, no sale for spectators);
- 50 complimentary tickets to the home county (non-playing players and county officials);
- 400 tickets to each host county - to sell locally only.
Tickets will be sold locally by county boards, priced at £15 for Division 1 and 2 football and Division 1 hurling games, and £10 for Division 3 and 4 football and Division 2 and 3 hurling games. There will be no concession tickets due to limited numbers.
The GAA said in a statement: "These arrangements will be reviewed at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time."
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds (7.30pm)
Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park (7.30pm)
Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park (3pm)
Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park (3pm)