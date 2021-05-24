Rob Finnerty wants Galway to back up win against Dublin

Galway forward Rob Finnerty wants to back up his best performance yet for the Tribesmen on Sunday by having a crack at Dublin next weekend with a league semi-final spot up for grabs.

The Salthill/Knocknacarra clubman shot five points in their 2-16 to 1-13 win over neighbours Roscommon on Sunday. The first came from a mark and the other four were sublime efforts from play as Pádraic Joyce’s men bounced back from their 22-point drubbing against Kerry.

Now they host All-Ireland champions Dublin in Tuam next Sunday battling for a semi-final spot or facing a relegation play-off if they lose.

But Finnerty, whose dad Anthony played in the 1989 and ’96 All-Ireland finals for Mayo, said the key factor on Sunday was to post a response to the heavy Kerry loss.

“We just knew in our situation that we had to win this one. It was as simple as that. If we didn’t win we would be looking at relegation but we have given ourselves a chance now, I suppose, to aim for the league semi-finals.

“We are delighted and after last week it was great to bounce back and we’re looking forward to Dublin now.

“We started off well and, it’s funny, we often play better against the wind in Pearse Stadium. We got a good start, the early goal pushed us on.

“We were obviously very disappointed after last week and we were just looking to bounce back and now we are just looking forward to Dublin.”

Finnerty said that their Connacht semi-final showdown against Roscommon on July 4 wasn’t mentioned during the week as they put all their focus on this league meeting with Anthony Cunningham’s side.

“Any time you get beaten by 22 points you are going to be disappointed. But it’s early in the season yet so we just stuck together for the week and we said we would put in a big shift against Roscommon and I think that showed.

“We will take confidence from the performance, everyone worked hard and hopefully we will get the win against Dublin.”

Finnerty, a key member of the Galway minor team which reached the 2016 All-Ireland and the U-21 final the following year, said he was delighted to see the points flying over on Sunday but feels there is more in the tank.

“I was pleased enough but I left two soft ones behind me so I am not too happy with myself but I suppose five from seven was alright, I’ll take it. It is probably my best shooting form with Galway so far, so I’ll take and push on next week against Dublin.”