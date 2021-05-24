Stephen Cluxton poised for Dublin return next month

Stephen Cluxton could be in line to return for the knock-out stages of the Allianz League next month.

The Dublin captain’s absence from the matchday panel for the second successive game has done little to dissuade speculation in the capital that the 39-year-old may have played his final game for the All-Ireland champions.

However, selector Mick Galvin revealed Cluxton, whose first game for Dublin occurred 20 years ago this Thursday, is part of Dessie Farrell’s plan.

“Stephen is working away with Josh Moran, our goalkeeping coach, and hopefully in the next week, hopefully week and a half, two weeks, Stephen will be back with us and available for selection.”

Dean Rock has also been absent but Galvin expects him to be in contention for the trip to Galway next week. “He’s back doing a bit of running and he should be available for the Galway trip, if not that he’ll be available the week after.”

With their Division 1 status all but confirmed, Peter Keane admitted he will “possibly” rotate his team for the visit to Dr Hyde Park next Sunday.

“Our priority coming into the game was to come out of it injury-free. I feel from the dressing room that we have come out injury-free on it. We’re looking at next week trying to get Tom O’Sullivan, Tony Brosnan and Jack Barry back in again so we’re building here. I said at the start (of the league) the priority was to be injury-free and to try and have everybody on the starting block for Clare.

“We’ve played two games and got 26 players playing for Kerry in those two games. hopefully we’ll have the other three boys. We’ve a very short window and we’ve to try and be ready for the championship when the championship starts.”

As reports suggest the All-Ireland finals could be attended by crowds of 30,000 in August, Galvin said players are keen to see the return of supporters. “I think the players themselves, while they are very happy to go out and represent their counties in stadiums like today, they would love the interaction with the crowd again and the GAA being back as the epicentre of everything we do.

“So I think the sooner it happens the better and I think the players are crying out for it.”