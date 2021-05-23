Waterford edge hard-fought contest as champions Limerick see red

WATERFORD 1-22 LIMERICK 0-21

This NHL 1A game went to Waterford after a hard-fought 70 minutes, gaining some small measure of revenge for the All-Ireland defeat.

Limerick started with the wind, defending the dressing-room end, leading 0-5 to 0-1 after eight minutes - Tom Morrissey’s the pick of them.

Neither side kept the scoreboard busy up to the first water break, though both squandered goal chances: it was 0-6 to 0-2 entering the second quarter.

Limerick’s energy up front, pressurising the Waterford defence, pushed them further ahead, a Declan Hannon score making it 0-10 to 0-5 on 26 minutes. As he did so, however, Seamus Flanagan got a straight red for an off-the-ball offence.

Waterford struggled to make the extra man work for them, however, and Limerick maintained that five-point cushion to half-time thanks to a late free from his own half converted by Aaron Gillane: 0-13 to 0-8.

Waterford resumed with points from Stephen Bennett (two frees) and Iarlaith Daly before Gillane responded: 0-14 to 0-11 on 43 minutes.

Gillane kept Limerick ahead from placed balls, but Bennett and Prendergast cut that lead to two before the second water-break - 0-16 to 0-14 entering the final quarter.

Jack Fagan rose highest in the goalmouth and goaled to put Waterford ahead on the resumption, and Limerick needed Gillane to stay on their heels: 0-18 to 1-17 with ten minutes left.

With Jamie Barron coming to the fore for Waterford late on the home side looked good, that goal separating the sides but Limerick kept going, with Tom Morrissey leading the charge. The home side made it safe through sub Patrick Curran however, for a deserved win.

A late, late brawl under the stand added nothing to the occasion, as the expression goes, though Limerick's Kyle Hayes got a straight red card.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-8, 3 65s, 4 frees); J. Fagan (1-0); C. Lyons, P. Curran (0-3); J. Prendergast, Kieran Bennett (0-2 each); A. Gleeson, J. Barron, Shane Bennett (free), I. Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-11, 2 65s, 7 frees); T. Morrissey (1 free, 1 65)(0-3); S. Flanagan (0-2); P. Casey, D. Hannon, D. O’Donovan, K. Hayes, C. Lynch (0-1 each)

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; I. Daly, C. Prunty (c), C. Gleeson; S. Keating, A. Gleeson, C. Lyons; J. Barron, J. Dillon; J. Fagan, J. Prendergast, K. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett.

Subs: K. Moran for Keating (29); M. Kiely for Stephen Bennett (blood, 31-3); M. Kiely for Shane Bennett and DJ Foran for K. Bennett (52); P. Curran for Hutchinson (53); B. Power for Fagan (63); P. Hogan for Dillon (70).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, R. English; M. Quinlan, D. Hannon (captain), K. Hayes; C. Lynch, D. O’Donovan; T. Morrissey, R. Hanley, C. Boylan; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs: W. O’Donoghue for Hanley (43); J. Considine for D. O’Donovan (53); B. Nash for Quinlan (55); C. O’Neill for Casey and P. Ryan for Gillane (66). A. Costello for D. Morrissey (71).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).