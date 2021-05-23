Billy Lee: Why I told Josh Ryan to take a point when we trailed by three

The visitors trailed by three points and all five minutes of stoppage time had expired when the free was awarded 25 metres out.
“I know Josh has got a powerful shot, but I’d hate to be looking back next week and a point was the difference one way or another. It’s not easy to score goals in situations like that, you’d need a cannon behind you. I told him to put the ball over.
Limerick could have few complaints about the result. They rode their luck in the first half when Offaly missed a penalty, Donal O’Sullivan made two great saves, and the hosts butchered another two-on-one goal chance.
Limerick played with the wind but were still flattered by the scoreline of 0-5 each.
Hugh Bourke’s scrappy goal four minutes after the restart put them in front and with Danny Neville very influential, Limerick stayed in the game.
They didn’t have the same quality on the bench however, as Offaly sprung Shane Horan, Cian Farrell, and Niall McNamee whose experience and accuracy saw the home side seal the win.