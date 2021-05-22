Offaly's bench impact key as Limerick come up short

Faithful get six points off replacements to deny Billy Lee back-to-back wins
Offaly's bench impact key as Limerick come up short

DENIED: Limerick manager Billy Lee, frustrated by their two-point loss in Tullamore.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 17:12
Kevin Egan, Tullamore

Allianz FL Division 3: Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11

Strong contributions from the substitutes bench were crucial for Offaly as they edged out Limerick by two points in a Division Three contest in Tullamore this afternoon that never really caught fire.

Despite playing with the aid of a slight breeze in the first half, Limerick would have been the happier side to go in level at 0-5 each. Two close-range saves from Donal O’Sullivan prevented Offaly goals, while Joe Maher also crashed a penalty off the post for the home side.

Limerick took their first lead of the game through a Hugh Bourke goal after 39 minutes and with Danny Neville showing much more energy up front, winning a series of frees, what followed was a nip and tuck half hour where the sides traded scores.

In the end, however, Offaly’s ability to spring scorers off the bench proved crucial as Shane Horan and Cian Farrell each added a brace, then two more from Niall McNamee in the closing minutes were enough to seal the win.

Scorers for Offaly: B Allen (0-5), S Horan, R McNamee, C Farrell and N McNamee (0-2 each), J Maher, A Sullivan and E Carroll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: H Bourke (1-4, 2f, 1m), J Ryan (0-3, frees), G Brown, R Childs, D Neville (0-1 each).

OFFALY: P Dunican; N Darby, D Hogan, E Rigney; C Doyle, J Moloney, J Hayes; E Carroll, P Cunningham; B Carroll, D Dempsey, A Sullivan; B Allen, J Maher, R McNamee.

Subs: J Lalor for Hogan (24), C Farrell for Maher (HT), S Horan for B Carroll (HT), N McNamee for Sullivan (55), C Stewart for Dempsey (65), R Egan for Doyle (65), C Donnelly for Rigney (65).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, R Childs, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; B Donovan, I Corbett, C Sheehan; C Fahy, D Neville, H Bourke.

Subs: P Maher for McCarthy (HT), J Ryan for Sheehan (HT), P Nash for B Donovan (55), L Murphy for Brown (61), G Stack for Bourke (69), A Enright for Fahy (69).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)

More in this section

Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive  Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive 
Jonny Cooper 19/12/2020 Comerford and Cooper come in to face Kingdom
Brian Concannon and Cathal Barrett 22/5/2021 Dispatch from the deathbed of hurling: Tipperary's bench bounce wins the day
Conor McCarthy 17/10/2020

Watch Monaghan's Conor McCarthy score a hat-trick in 20 minutes

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices