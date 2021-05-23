'We want to be promoted': Ronan McCarthy happy with positive response from clinical Cork

A “big response” was sought and a big response management got.

For Ronan McCarthy and his troops, an eight-point win away from home in a must-win fixture represented a most satisfactory evening’s work.

“We are ambitious and we want to be promoted. If we lost tonight, that was gone. The most important thing is we still have an opportunity to gain promotion, or at least get to a League semi-final,” the Cork manager began.

“But on top of that, you came away from the game last week having lost your first match so we expected a big response from them here. This was always going to be a difficult fixture for us, but we responded well.

“We got out of the traps well. Sean White got an early goal. That gave us a good platform. Again, we probably should have been further ahead at half-time. We were maybe a bit helter-skelter, it was a bit all over the place at times. But once we calmed down and controlled things, I thought we were well worth our half-time lead.

“We probably never looked in trouble in the second-half. Overall, it is a good score to put up and a good mix of scores, as well.” Where Cork were clinical (the visitors registered their first wide on 46 minutes), Laois were not.

“We had 26 shots, and if you have 26 shots you should be scoring more than 10 points,” remarked Laois boss Mike Quirke.

“We got beaten by seven last week and by eight today so it sounds a bit ridiculous to say it was a huge improvement, but what they were most disappointed with last week was that we didn't have the energy and the effort around the field. I don't think there was any question but that we had that in spades today.

“We just weren't clinical enough when the chances presented themselves. Their goals were from chances we should have scored at the other end, out of nothing really, not out of any great play, but just mistakes from ourselves.”