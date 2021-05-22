Cork make up for lost ground with assured victory 

Allianz FL Division 2 South: Laois 0-10 Cork 2-12

Cork’s promotion push regained impetus Saturday evening in Portlaoise, Ronan McCarthy’s charges untroubled in securing their first win in Division 2 South.

Ahead by 2-7 to 0-7 at the change of ends, Cork were steady if in no way spectacular in maintaining their advantage throughout a scrappy and error-strewn second period.

The winners could even afford to go scoreless for a 16-minute period of the second half, during which the hosts were unable to make any substantial inroads on their opponents’ lead.

Mike Quirke’s Laois found scores extremely hard to come by during the second period, the home outfit not registering their first - and only - second half point from play until the 52nd minute. Indeed, this Daniel O’Reilly effort was to prove their last of the contest.

O’Reilly’s third point left the scoreboard reading 2-9 to 0-10, with the Rebels closing out the win thanks to points from subs Mark Collins (0-2, one free) and Shane Forde.

Laois did create two goal chances as they sought to fight their way back into contention, but a Micheál Martin save and a last-ditch Ruairi Deane interception foiled them.

Clinical Cork led by six at the break, the visitors to Portlaoise not registering a single wide during the opening 35 minutes of football.

The contrast in the economy shown by the respective forward units was on display as early as the second minute, Laois kicking an early wide and then hitting the post with their second chance of the evening before Cork swept down the field for a well-taken Sean White goal.

A Cíaran Sheehan mark and a John O’Rourke white flag subsequently sandwiched a Donal Kingston free to leave Ronan McCarthy’s side 1-2 to 0-1 in front after 10 minutes.

Laois enjoyed their most productive spell of the half thereafter, three in a row from Evan O’Carroll, Brian Byrne, and O’Reilly bringing Laois within the minimum of their opponents on the quarter-hour mark.

Cork’s response was impressive, the tireless Ian Maguire catching the restart after Byrne’s point and soloing right the way through the Laois rearguard before splitting the posts.

Another surging Cork run, this time from Ruairi Deane, finished with Kevin O’Driscoll adding his name to the scoresheet to push Cork back out to three in front at the first water break.

The Cork advantage was stretched further on 22 minutes, Deane snatching a second Cork goal after Laois fumbled possession when attempting to work their way out of defence.

Cork were not for catching thereafter.

For Laois, this second League defeat means they are all but certain to be involved in the relegation play-off.

Scorers for Cork: S White, R Deane (1-0 each); C Sheehan (1 mark), M Collins (2 frees), I Maguire, J O’Rourke (0-2 each); M Taylor, K O’Driscoll, L Connolly, S Forde (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: D Kingston (0-3, frees); N Corbett (0-2 ‘45s), D O’Reilly (0-2 each); K Lillis, E O’Carroll, B Byrne (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; D O’Mahony, S Meehan, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; J O’Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.

Subs: D Gore for Connolly (50); C O’Callaghan for White, M Collins for Sheehan (both 53); T Corkery for Taylor, C Kiely for O’Donovan (both 59); D Dineen for O’Rourke, S Forde for Powter (both 64).

LAOIS: N Corbett; R Pigott, M Timmons, G Dillon; T Collins, C Begley, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, J O’Loughlin; B Byrne, E Lowry, D O’Reilly; E Carroll, D Kingston, P Kingston.

Subs: A Farrell for Begley (two mins, inj); M Barry for O’Carroll (50); G Walsh for D Kingston (52); M Keogh for Lowry, E Buggie for O’Sullivan (both 60); S O’Flynn for Byrne, B Carroll for P Kingston (both 66).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).