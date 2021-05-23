Late David Clifford penalty earns Kerry share of the spoils against Dublin

A brace of goals from Con O’Callaghan and Cormac Costello seemed to pave the way for another Dublin victory.
Kerry’s David Clifford scores a late penalty. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 15:34
John Fogarty

DUBLIN 4-9 KERRY 1-18

A David Clifford penalty goal in additional time secured Kerry a share of the points in this entertaining clash in Thurles.

After Kerry had reeled in a seven-point deficit, Costello’s 60th minute penalty goal after Diarmuid O’Connor fouled O’Callaghan put Dublin three up. A Seán O’Shea free cut the gap to two which returned to three in additional time via O’Callaghan. However, Clifford found the net after Philly McMahon high tackled Stephen O’Brien.

Dublin led 3-8 to 0-15 at the second water break. In the third quarter, Kerry scored five unanswered points before Costello and Paul Murphy exchanged points. Murphy’s second point in the 56th minute restored parity for the first time since the 16th minute.

Trailing 3-6 to 0-9 at half-time, Kerry’s only goal chance in the first half was fouled by Seán Hurson blowing for a free when Dara Moynihan had put the ball in the back of the net only for play to be pulled back for a free. It was the third of three calls by the referee where it appeared advantage should have been afforded rather than the free.

Dublin had no problem at the other end in getting their shots off, three goals coming from four attempts. From the left corner, Ciarán Kilkenny handpassed a ball over the top for O’Callaghan’s first in the 16th minute and the Cuala man’s hop fooled Kerry goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon.

Kerry led 0-6 to 1-1 at the first water break but shortly after the resumption Dublin worked the left wing once more, Kilkenny and O’Callaghan combining to tee up Costello to fire home.

Kerry brought it back to a three-point game only for O’Callaghan to grab his second goal in additional time, the swirling wind fooling Paul Murphy as he attempted to cut out Niall Scully’s long ball.

Scorers for Dublin: C. Costello (2-3, 1-0 pen); C. O’Callaghan (2-1); P. Small (0-3); C. Kilkenny, B. Fenton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-6, 1-0 pen, 1 free); S. O’Shea (0-4, 2 frees); D. O’Connor, D. Moynihan, P. Murphy (0-2 each); P. Clifford, P. Geaney (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; E. Murchan, D. Byrne, M. Fitzsimons; R. McDaid, J. Small, S. MacMahon; J. McCarthy, T. Lahiff; C. Costello, B. Fenton, N. Scully; C. Kilkenny, C. O’Callaghan, P. Small.

Subs for Dublin: C. Basquel for T. Lahiff (47); D. Mullin for P. Small (inj), E. Lowndes for R. McDaid (both 55); P. McMahon for J. Small (inj 59); S. Bugler for C. Kilkenny, J. Cooper for S. MacMahon (both 65); B. Howard for N. Scully (70+1).

KERRY: K. Fitzgibbon; J. Foley, T. Morley, B. Ó Beaglaoich; P. Murphy (c), G. Crowley, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Geaney; D. Clifford, K. Spillane, P. Clifford.

Subs for Kerry: T. Walsh for K. Spillane (h-t); R. Buckley for P. Geaney, A. Spillane for D. Moran (both 45); S. O’Brien for P. Clifford (50); G. O’Sullivan for B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Sherwood for G. White (both 57); M. Burns for D. Moynihan (62).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).

