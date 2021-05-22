Harte cracker sets Tyrone on their way to first League points

Dooher and Logan claim win for Red Hands as Armagh left frustrated
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Tyrone's Peter Harte being pursued by Oisin O'Neill of Armagh

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 21:27
Declan Bogue Athletic Grounds

Allianz FL Division 1 North: Armagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-15

A far more solid-looking Tyrone overcame some frantic moments in getting past an Armagh team that lost their way badly after a period of dominance that could have sealed a rare win over their neighbours.

Tyrone were attempting to make the most of Rory Grugan's black card, incurred by stopping Peter Harte in full flight. Instead, they had a nightmare few minutes, shipping a goal from Conor Turbitt to add to Jarlath Óg Burns' palmed three-pointer in the first half.

Further catastrophe followed when Frank Burns fouled Rian O'Neill in the penalty area, but Stefan Campbell's effort was poor and Tyrone custodian Niall Morgan was equal to it.

The Red Hands made a number of positional switches with Matthew Donnelly more at half at 6, and Peter Harte was far more effective coming from wing-back, grabbing a blistering goal that he rocketed to the roof of the net in the first half, set up by his brother in law Darragh Canavan.

Canavan also was the architect of substitute Mark Bradley's goal in the 56th minute, which was the high point of their 1-5 haul to Armagh's 0-2 in the final quarter of the game.

Scorers for Armagh: R Grugan (0-5, 3 frees), J Óg Burns (1-0), C Turbitt (1-0), J Hall, R O'Neill, O O'Neill, S Campbell, J Duffy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-7, 4 frees), P Donaghy (0-4, 1 mark, 2 frees), P Harte (1-1), M Bradley (1-1, 0-1 free), Donnelly, Meyler (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; R Kennedy, A Forker, J Morgan; C Mackin, A McKay, C O'Hanlon; N Grimley, J Óg Burns; J Hall, R O'Neill, G McCabe; R Grugan, O O'Neill, S Campbell.

Subs: B McCambidge for Kennedy (10), R McQuillan for Morgan (18), P Hughes for Hall (21), P Burns for Forker, C Turbitt for McCabe (both 34), J Duffy for Campbell (55).

TYRONE: N Morgan; C Munroe, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M O'Neill, M Donnelly, P Harte; F Burns, D McClure; P Donaghy, D McCurry, C Meyler; K McGeary, C McKenna, D Canavan.

Subs: R Brennan for O'Neill, M Cassidy for McClure (both 35), M Bradley for Donaghy (50), L Rafferty for Canavan (60), M McKernan for Munroe (62).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

