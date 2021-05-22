Rampant Derry put themselves in Division 3 box seat

Allianz FL Division 3: Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9.

Derry already have one foot in the Division Three semi-finals after a brilliant 19-point victory over Fermanagh in Owenbeg on Saturday.

It was the Oak Leafers second big win in as many league games following last week's 16-point hammering of Longford and leaves Rory Gallagher's men top of the northern section and with a +35 scoring difference that should see the over the line regardless of next week's clash with Cavan in Breffni Park.

Just like in their opening match, Derry wheeled away in the game's third quarter, completely overrunning the Erne men and scoring 3-2 to move into pole position with a display that will mark them out as clear favourites to reach Division Two next season.

Throughout the week Rory Gallagher has asked his side to be more clinical despite that Longford win and his request did not fall on deaf ears as goals from Ethan Doherty, Shane McGuigan (2), Gareth McKinless and Niall Toner put the seal on an emphatic win. Indeed, McGuigan finished with 2-5 which included a second-half penalty but by that stage, Derry were so dominant that the game had all but ended as a contest It was Fermanagh, however, who were quickest out of the blocks as Ciaran Corrigan and Tiarnan Bogue pointed but it wasn't long before the home side took control with Ethan Doherty's pace bringing Derry back into the contest with a superb fifth-minute goal From there, Derry dominated the opening half and should have been further ahead than their eventual 1-07 to 0-06 interval lead suggested after five first-half wides and a couple of gilt-edged opening that could have yielded more goals.

It had been a similar tale seven days previously in Pearse Park when Derry should but just as they had in Longford, Derry rectified that stat in the third quarter with a devastating display that this week brought 3-2 and put the game to bed.

In the 39th minute, the home side won turnover ball that saw Ethan Doherty set up McKinless for a lovely side-footed finish to the net. That was followed by a Derry penalty when McFaul's brilliant individual run was halted by Josh Largo Ellis which brought the Fermanagh mana black card and Derry a penalty, confidently dispatched by McGuigan for 3-08 to 0-06.

Further goals from McGuigan and substitute Niall Toner merely illustrated how dominant Derry had been as Derry ran out convincing winners.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (2-5, 1-0 pen), E Doherty (1-1), G McKinless (1-0), N Toner (1-0), B Heron, C Glass, P Cassidy, N Loughlin, (free), C McFaul, C Doherty, O McWilliams (0-1 each).

Fermanagh scorers: S Quigley (0-7, 5f, 1 45), C Corrigan, T Bogue (0-1 each).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; P Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, P Cassidy.

Subs: P McNeill for C Doherty (50, N Toner for P Cassidy (55); O McWilliams for E Bradley (59), S Downey for B Heron (60), B McCarron for N Loughlin (64), J Doherty for P Cassidy (64), D Cassidy for P McGrogan (64).

FERMANAGH: C Snow; T Daly, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell; E Donnelly, S McGullion; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J L Ellis; S Cassidy, D McGurn, S Quigley.

Subs: D McCusker for E Donnelly (inj, 19), C McManus for T Daly (blood sub, 42), A Breen for D McGurn (44), C Love for S Cassidy (44), R O'Callaghan for T Bogue (54), D Leonard for T Daly (57), M McCauley for J McMahon (57), P McCusker for C Corrigan (62).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)