Tipperary back on track, set up key Offaly clash

Allianz FL Division 3: Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12.

Munster champions Tipperary got themselves back in the frame for promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz Football League with a tense win over Wicklow at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Tipperary opened well and with Wicklow losing J P Hurley to a black card after 6 mins, the home side went 0-4 to 0-1 clear by the 11th minute. However, Wicklow steadied and were level at 0-4 each by the water break.

Wicklow, back at full strength, now had an edge and opened a two points lead but in the 31st minute Conor Sweeney had a Tipp goal after good work by Brian Fox, and at the interval, the sides were level 1-4 to 0-7.

The sides were still level after 50 minutes when Philip Ryan slipped through for a Tipp goal, followed immediately by a Stephen O Brien point and at the second water break they led 2-7 to 0-9.

Tipp were 2-10 to 0-11 ahead in the 64th minute when they had Emmet Moloney sidelined for a second yellow card but they stayed in control.

In the 76th minute, Tipp’s Jimmy Feehan was black carded and Seanie Furlong netted the resulting penalty but it was too little too late for the Leinster men.

Tipp face a crucial visit to unbeaten Offaly next week. Stephen O'Brien, Conal Kennedy, Conor Sweeney, and Jimmy Feehan were their key men. Wicklow are facing a relegation battle after two losses but Seanie Furlong, Mark Kenny, Nicky Devereux, and Dean Healy tried very hard to tip the scales in their favour.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-3, 2fs), S O Connor (0-5, 4fs), P Ryan (1-0), S O Brien (0-3), Conal Kennedy (0-1).

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong (1-2, 1f), M Jackson (0-3, frees), E Darcy (0-3, 1f), M Kenny, P O Toole, N Donnelly, A Maher (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: M O Reilly; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O Shaughnessy; E Moloney, P Feehan, C Bowe; S O Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, B Fox; P Ryan, C Sweeney, S O Connor.

Subs: J Harney for O Shaughnessy (28), J Kennedy for Lonergan (H/T), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (43), P Looram for Fox (43), S Foley for P Feehan (53), T Fitzgerald for Ryan (67), R Quigley for O Connor(67)/

WICKLOW: M Jackson; N Devereux, R O'Brien, O Manning; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O Toole, D Healy; D Fitzgerald, M Kenny, C Byrne; E Darcy, S Furlong, J P Hurley.

Subs: K Quinn for Maher (24), D Keane for Fitzgerald (46), P O Connor for Hurley (52), C O Brien for O Toole (63), J Snell for O Brien (63), E Murtagh for D Devereux (68), C McGee for Darcy (68).

Referee: S Mulvihill, Kerry;