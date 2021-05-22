Donegal (without Michael Murphy) come back from the dead to snatch draw with Monaghan

Allianz FL Division 1 North (R2)

Donegal 1-20

Monaghan 4-11

Conor McCarthy's first half hat-trick wasn’t enough to seal victory for Monaghan as Donegal stormed back from nine points down to earn a draw in a dramatic Division 1 North encounter in Ballybofey.

The Scotstown attacker grabbed an explosive first half hat-trick of goals before Conor McManus came off the bench to add a fourth in the second period, while Patrick McBrearty with eight points led the comeback for Donegal, who lost Michael Murphy to a hamstring injury inside five minutes.

McCarthy was unplayable as he roasted the Donegal defence. The home side struggled with the directness shown by Séamus McEnaney’s team, who lost Conor Boyle to a red card before the break following two black cards. Donegal’s Daire Ó Baoill would also not see it out, picking up the second of his two booking midway through the second half.

Steven O’Hanlon’s appealing fist pass into space set McCarthy in on 10 minutes and he wheeled away from Neil McGee before rounding Shaun Patton to net before Karl O’Connell’s lengthy run provided the prelude to his second on 17 minutes.

Then, on 19 minutes, the cherry on top with a brilliant McCarthy third as on receipt of a pass from Ryan McAnespie, he skipped past a host of flailing challenges, with Brendan McCole, Ryan McHugh and Daire Ó Baoill among them to put Monaghan 3-4 to 0-4 in front.

On 24 minutes, Michael Langan smashed a fine goal for Donegal into Rory Beggan’s top corner. Monaghan were 3-7 to 1-8 up at half-time.

McManus, typically, had a part to play and he tucked home a fourth Monaghan goal on 53 minutes after a charge down the left by O’Hanlon. Monaghan looked home and hosed, 4-8 to 1-11 in front.

Ó Baoill’s sending off balanced the books and although Donegal looked beaten, Patrick McBrearty kept Donegal in with some sort of hope, although a deft lob from Niall Kearns over Patton came back off the Donegal crossbar.

However, Donegal continued on the forward foot and scores from Oisin Gallen, Langan, Niall O‘Donnell and McBrearty’s eighth point scraped an unlikely draw.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Brendan McCole, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher (0-1), Paul Brennan, Ryan McHugh, Peadar Mogan (0-1); Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan (1-1); Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Niall O'Donnell (0-2), Caolan McGonagle (0-1), Patrick McBrearty (0-8, 3f, 1m), Michael Murphy, Oisin Gallen (0-3).

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill for Murphy (5), Eoin McHugh (0-1) for Brennan (half-time), Odhran MacNiallais for McFadden (45), Stephen McMenamin for McGee (54), Jason McGee and Paddy McGrath for McCole and Gallagher (63).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell (0-1), Karl McMenamin, Ryan McAnespie (0-1); Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Conor McCarthy (3-1), Michael Bannigan, (0-2, 1f) Stephen O'Hanlon; Aaron Mulligan (0-3, 2f), Andrew Woods (0-1), Sean Jones.

Subs: Conor McManus (1-2, 2f) for Jones (half-time), Shane Hanratty for Bannigan (42), Niall Kearns for Woods (52), Jack McCarron and Colm Lennon for O’Connell and O’Hanlon (58), Gary Mohan for Mulligan (70+4).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).