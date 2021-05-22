Donegal (without Michael Murphy) come back from the dead to snatch draw with Monaghan

Conor McCarthy's first half hat-trick looked to have put the visitors on their way against their Donegal hosts who lost Michael Murphy to a hamstring injury afer five minutes.
Donegal (without Michael Murphy) come back from the dead to snatch draw with Monaghan

BALL IN YOUR COURT: Monaghan's hat-trick hero Conor McCarthy

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 19:11
Alan Foley, Ballybofey

Allianz FL Division 1 North (R2)

Donegal 1-20 

Monaghan 4-11 

Conor McCarthy's first half hat-trick wasn’t enough to seal victory for Monaghan as Donegal stormed back from nine points down to earn a draw in a dramatic Division 1 North encounter in Ballybofey.

The Scotstown attacker grabbed an explosive first half hat-trick of goals before Conor McManus came off the bench to add a fourth in the second period, while Patrick McBrearty with eight points led the comeback for Donegal, who lost Michael Murphy to a hamstring injury inside five minutes.

McCarthy was unplayable as he roasted the Donegal defence. The home side struggled with the directness shown by Séamus McEnaney’s team, who lost Conor Boyle to a red card before the break following two black cards. Donegal’s Daire Ó Baoill would also not see it out, picking up the second of his two booking midway through the second half.

Steven O’Hanlon’s appealing fist pass into space set McCarthy in on 10 minutes and he wheeled away from Neil McGee before rounding Shaun Patton to net before Karl O’Connell’s lengthy run provided the prelude to his second on 17 minutes.

Then, on 19 minutes, the cherry on top with a brilliant McCarthy third as on receipt of a pass from Ryan McAnespie, he skipped past a host of flailing challenges, with Brendan McCole, Ryan McHugh and Daire Ó Baoill among them to put Monaghan 3-4 to 0-4 in front.

On 24 minutes, Michael Langan smashed a fine goal for Donegal into Rory Beggan’s top corner. Monaghan were 3-7 to 1-8 up at half-time.

McManus, typically, had a part to play and he tucked home a fourth Monaghan goal on 53 minutes after a charge down the left by O’Hanlon. Monaghan looked home and hosed, 4-8 to 1-11 in front.

Ó Baoill’s sending off balanced the books and although Donegal looked beaten, Patrick McBrearty kept Donegal in with some sort of hope, although a deft lob from Niall Kearns over Patton came back off the Donegal crossbar.

However, Donegal continued on the forward foot and scores from Oisin Gallen, Langan, Niall O‘Donnell and McBrearty’s eighth point scraped an unlikely draw.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Brendan McCole, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher (0-1), Paul Brennan, Ryan McHugh, Peadar Mogan (0-1); Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan (1-1); Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Niall O'Donnell (0-2), Caolan McGonagle (0-1), Patrick McBrearty (0-8, 3f, 1m), Michael Murphy, Oisin Gallen (0-3). 

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill for Murphy (5), Eoin McHugh (0-1) for Brennan (half-time), Odhran MacNiallais for McFadden (45), Stephen McMenamin for McGee (54), Jason McGee and Paddy McGrath for McCole and Gallagher (63).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell (0-1), Karl McMenamin, Ryan McAnespie (0-1); Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Conor McCarthy (3-1), Michael Bannigan, (0-2, 1f) Stephen O'Hanlon; Aaron Mulligan (0-3, 2f), Andrew Woods (0-1), Sean Jones. 

Subs: Conor McManus (1-2, 2f) for Jones (half-time), Shane Hanratty for Bannigan (42), Niall Kearns for Woods (52), Jack McCarron and Colm Lennon for O’Connell and O’Hanlon (58), Gary Mohan for Mulligan (70+4).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).

More in this section

Clodagh McIntyre scores a point 22/5/2021 Tipperary drive past Déise while Offaly stun Dublin 
Michael Curry 9/6/2019 Waterford pip Wexford in south east derby
Westmeath v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 2 North Round 2 Cillian O'Connor edges Mayo past plucky Westmeath
Dublin v Antrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 3

Dublin land psychological blow ahead of Championship date with Antrim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices