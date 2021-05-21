All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to Limerick team for repeat of 2020 final

The Walsh Park clash sees an experienced Treaty side selected as the champions look to bounce back from their first defeat in 14 months
All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to Limerick team for repeat of 2020 final

Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup as Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan looks on following the 2020 All-Ireland SHC final. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 21:13

Two-time All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to the Limerick side who meet Waterford in a repeat of last December's Liam MacCarthy Cup decider.

The Walsh Park clash sees an experienced Treaty side selected as the champions look to bounce back from their first defeat in 14 months last time out.

Mark Quinlan makes a first start and Conor Boylan is also picked with the pair in at wing back and wing forward respectively while a litany of senior Munster and All-Ireland medalists are all over the field with the likes of Sean Finn, the Morrissey brothers, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane all in from the start.

Defender Diarmaid Byrnes misses out through suspension.

LIMERICK (v Waterford): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Richie English; Mark Quinlan, Declan Hannon (captain), Kyle Hayes; Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan; Tom Morrissey, David Reidy, Conor Boylan; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Charge of €50 per player among the options to cover lost wages for injured GAA players
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Reports: Two Clare hurlers isolating after being deemed close contacts to Wexford Covid case
Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork flaky under pressure, claims former Laois captain Chris Conway
#limerick gaa
Libby Coppinger has a shot on goal saved by Lauren Fitzpatrick 21/5/2021

'Phenomenally fit' Cork open campaign with big win over Tipp

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices