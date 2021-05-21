All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to Limerick team for repeat of 2020 final

Two-time All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to the Limerick side who meet Waterford in a repeat of last December's Liam MacCarthy Cup decider.
The Walsh Park clash sees an experienced Treaty side selected as the champions look to bounce back from their first defeat in 14 months last time out.
Mark Quinlan makes a first start and Conor Boylan is also picked with the pair in at wing back and wing forward respectively while a litany of senior Munster and All-Ireland medalists are all over the field with the likes of Sean Finn, the Morrissey brothers, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane all in from the start.
Defender Diarmaid Byrnes misses out through suspension.
Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Richie English; Mark Quinlan, Declan Hannon (captain), Kyle Hayes; Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan; Tom Morrissey, David Reidy, Conor Boylan; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.