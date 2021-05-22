Seamus Hickey: Don't rush to judgment during 'warm-up' league

Limerick All-Ireland winner Seamus Hickey is dubious about “bold or rash or sweeping conclusions” being drawn after a couple of rounds of the national league.

There was a good deal of negative commentary after last weekend’s NHL fixtures, but Hickey advocates strongly for “a good deal of context” when it comes to recent games.

“The national league, the way we have it at the moment, there has to be an asterisk for it, or at least a good deal of context about the competition.

“It’s a warm-up competition for championship, an opportunity for players to get the rust out and to use their hurleys rather than their legs for the first time in months — and a chance for referees to get comfortable handling games for the first time in almost six months, in some cases.

“So that context is needed. To me it’s about the end, in the sense that the means will justify the end if teams get themselves ready for the championship.

I don’t know whether bold or rash or sweeping conclusions from the first round or two of the league will mean anything later in the year.

Referees have come under fire for their interpretation of the rules, but Hickey points out that officials, like players, had no opportunity to get up to full speed before the league began.

“Everyone is in the same boat there. There has to be a good deal of patience with the changes that came in from Congress, and I think there has to be as much understanding for the referees as there is for the players coming back to play after less than four weeks of collective training and trying to deliver what everyone expects, a really high standard of intercounty hurling.

“And that’s a really positive place to be in, that level of expectation — that intercounty hurling has reached a place of almost universal interest because of the standards that have been reached.

“Now, that’s also impossible to sustain, because every sport goes through ups and downs, and when you throw in the restrictions and the competition changes of the last year or two then it’s even harder.

“I think getting a league played this year has been a huge bonus — I was really fearful that we wouldn’t have one, and that the issues we’ve been dealing with would have been thrust into the middle of the championship.

“On that basis I’m grateful for the league, and so far I’ve found it very interesting to see how teams have grown and developed.”

Hickey also points out the challenge of improving the game while also maintaining the integrity of competitions.

“I’m a fan of being critical about the game and exploring areas where it can be improved, but I would always be cautious about the forum in which we try these things.

“In a perfect world we’d be trialing changes in competition in pre-season competitions and so on, but unfortunately we have to trial them this year on the most visible stage, with the most discussion, and the thing about discussion of the inter county game is that you’re going to have extreme opinions about it.

It’s not the ideal forum to be trialling changes, the national league, but having said that, it’s where we are this year.

“It was a topic of conversation at Congress, that we’d need to try these changes, but I think also that the motivation and the rationale for those can be understood. The measures taken and the form of the changes, that was uncertain, and as I’ve said, I think we’ve been forced into it by necessity these days.”

Accepting the necessities of lockdown extends to other changes also, he adds: “The games themselves seem to swing more than they did before, maybe because of those additional breaks.

“I think they’re really having an impact on games, but I don’t see them as positive or negative — they’re just something that has to be dealt with.”

And the wider picture? Hickey sees Galway and Tipperary making significant statements over the last couple of weeks.

“Take their (Galway and Tipperary) performances against Limerick. Limerick are going to get this every day they go out, because to my mind there’s an intimidation factor about Limerick at the moment.

“That was also true of Kilkenny, Tipperary and Galway over the last 10 years or so — that narrative existed about those teams too, and the only way to deal with that is to front up against it, to go hard early and to put down a marker.

“To yield no ground, basically, which is the aim at this time of the year. The results themselves, a point here or a point there, who wins — that’s not as important as the dynamic of the game that’s played.

“In the Gaelic Grounds a couple of weeks ago, for instance, I really thought Tipperary brought an appetite and a pace and a physicality that they wanted Limerick to remember.

“With Galway last week I thought it was very much the same, a sense that they wanted to dictate the terms of the encounter.

For teams facing Limerick that’s the right approach, even if it’s just making a psychological point for possible meetings down the line. They’ll want that in the memory bank for those future meetings.