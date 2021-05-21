Cork flaky under pressure, claims former Laois captain Chris Conway

The perception around this Cork football team is that they don’t deal well with pressure and are underachieving, former Laois forward Chris Conway has said.

Conway’s unsparing assessment of Ronan McCarthy’s charges comes ahead of the the county’s must-win League fixture in Portlaoise, a second successive defeat on the road all but certain to end Cork’s promotion bid and, in the process, condemn the county to a relegation play-off at the beginning of next month.

Having also come off second best in their League opener last weekend, Laois too are staring down the barrel of a relegation scrap should they fail to turn over their visitors this evening.

Conway, though, reckons greater pressure rests on Cork shoulders to churn out a win.

The 2004 Laois captain was surprised by Cork’s defeat to Kildare in Thurles and is expecting a backlash from the Rebels at MW Hire O’Moore Park.

“The perception would be that they are a team that doesn't deal with pressure well and that they certainly are underachieving for the amount of talent there would be within the county,” Conway remarked.

“I do understand they have lost some key lads to long-term injuries. But at the same time, they have plenty of good forwards. Brian Hurley picked up an injury the last day and that definitely seemed to affect their approach to the game and consequently the result. They were playing our near neighbours Kildare who maybe a bit like Cork can be a bit fickle, but when they are hot they are very hot.

“Cork are coming up out of Division 3 and certainly would have designs on Division 1, while Laois, particularly when the Division 2 groupings went the way they did, would have been favourites to be in the bottom two.

The pressure is more on Cork to get a result, whereas maybe within Laois there might be that fear that even if Laois perform very well that still might not be enough to get the victory.

"My own view is that if Laois can deliver a very good performance there is no reason why they couldn't come away with a result.

“But the application and approach will be what's all important and what people are looking for.”

Co-commentary duties for local radio meant Conway was present in Cusack Park, Ennis for Laois’ first outing of 2021. What he saw last Sunday in no way impressed him. Clare controlled matters from start to finish, ahead by six at the interval and seven at the final whistle.

Chris Conway, Laois takes on Sligo's Brendan Phillips during a 2003 National League game. Picture: Alf Harvey.

“Not sure why we didn’t play,” said Laois manager Mike Quirke afterward. Conway was similarly perplexed at the Laois no-show considering it was “one of their most important games of the year”.

“We'll certainly be hoping for an improved performance. It was very passive, timid, and at no stage did they look like it was one of their most important games of the year given the fact we have the juggernaut of Dublin in Leinster. Really, the League is where things are at for Laois and maintaining our Division 2 status to stay in the Tier 1 of football.

“But regardless of where we are at in terms of standings, I'd be disappointed every day of the week and twice on Sunday seeing the performance we saw last week. I'd be disappointed with the nature of the performance no matter what stage of a season we were at.

“Now, that is not to say the lads aren't putting in a huge effort. By all accounts, there is a huge buy in. The reports from the camp before the Clare game had been very positive.”

Switching back focus Saturday evening’s game, Conway lays out the many areas where the hosts must find improvement.

“A more physical approach in terms of our tackling. Kieran Lillis and John O'Loughlin, who have been two super servants to Laois football, need more help around the middle for breaks. From the half-back and half-forward lines, we definitely need a greater hunger and desire for breaks.

“We need that early go forward ball, rather than coming back out when teams are set up. There is too much lateral passing within the Laois set-up. We have good forwards inside. We need quicker balls into them, more pace upon the flanks, in particular, and a greater desire and hunger to get on the ball and to actually keep the ball.”