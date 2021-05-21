Alan Connolly set for first Cork start as Kieran Kingston makes seven changes

Alan Connolly is in line to make his first senior start for Cork when they face Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (3pm throw-in) as Kieran Kingston makes seven changes from the Division 1, Group A draw against Tipperary.

Blackrock starlet Connolly, who impressed as a substitute against Waterford and Tipperary, is named at full-forward, one of three personnel switches in attack.