Alan Connolly set for first Cork start as Kieran Kingston makes seven changes

Alan Connolly is in line to make his first senior start for Cork when they face Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (3pm throw-in) as Kieran Kingston makes seven changes from the Division 1, Group A draw against Tipperary.
Blackrock starlet Connolly, who impressed as a substitute against Waterford and Tipperary, is named at full-forward, one of three personnel switches in attack.
Injured Robbie O’Flynn and Jack O’Connor are replaced while Darragh Fitzgibbon moves to midfield.
Mark Coleman is not included in the panel and neither is goalkeeper Patrick Collins, whose brother Ger takes his spot between the posts.
Veteran Eoin Cadogan, who came on against Tipperary, takes Damien Cahalane’s full-back position.
O’Flynn is nursing a hamstring issue as are Seamus Harnedy and Shane Kingston.
G. Collins (Ballinhassig); S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), E. Cadogan (Douglas), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), N. Cashman (Blackrock); D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville), D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh); C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney); A. Cadogan (Douglas), A. Connolly (Blackrock), L. Meade (Newcestown).
E. Davis (St Catherines), N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), J. O’Flynn (Erins Own), B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), B. Cooper (Youghal), T. Deasy (Blackrock), S. Kennefick (Glen Rovers), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers), B. Turnbull (Douglas), D. Meaney (Blackrock).
D. O’Sullivan; S. O’Dea, B. Fanning, M. Donovan; T. McCarthy, R. Childs, G. Brown; D. Treacy, T. Childs; C. Sheehan, C. Fahy, T. Griffin; A. Enright, D. Neville, H. Bourke.
A. O’Sullivan, P. Maher, I. Corbett, L. Murphy, J. Ryan, P. de Brun; R. Burke, B. Donovan, P. Nash, G. Stack. K. Howard.