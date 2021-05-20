Ladies football draw: Cork to face Munster rivals in group stage

Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo; : Cork, Tipperary, Meath; Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford; Galway, Kerry, Donegal.
Five-in-a-row chasing Dublin have been drawn alongside Tyrone and Waterford in the group stages of the 2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.
Last year’s beaten finalists Cork, meanwhile, will have to overcome at least one of Tipperary and 2020 intermediate champions Meath if they are to advance to the knockout stages.
In a slight change to last year’s format, the top two teams from each of the groups in the senior championship progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. The same applies to the All-Ireland intermediate championship.
In the All-Ireland junior championship, four teams will advance to the semi-finals from the five-team group consisting of Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, and Wicklow.
The ladies football championships are set to throw in on the weekend of July 10/11.
Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo; Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath; Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford; Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.
Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo; Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim; Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois; Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth.
