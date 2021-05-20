Camogie clubs take case to DRA

Camogie clubs affected by the decision to abandon the 2020 club series have taken their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority in a bid to have the outstanding fixtures played.

In a press release issued to the Irish Examiner this Thursday afternoon, clubs say they have “been left with no other option” other than to refer the decision of the Camogie Association to scrap the 2020 club series to the DRA.

The 35 clubs directly impacted by the decision not to complete the 2020 provincial and All-Ireland junior, intermediate, and senior championships wrote to the Camogie Association in advance of Wednesday evening’s Central Council meeting urging top-brass to revisit the abandoned club series.

Today’s press release states that “it appears Ard Comhairle has decided not to reverse its decision” and so the affected clubs are now taking their case to the DRA.

Involving the DRA had been mentioned in the letter, co-signed by the 35 clubs, sent to the Camogie Association in advance of Wednesday’s Central Council meeting.

Today’s press release continues: “While we understand and acknowledge that this past year has posed unprecedented difficulties for the Association and for those charged with administering its affairs, the clubs have proposed a reasonable alternative which would allow the championships to be played.

“However, following the decision of the Ard Comhairle of Cumann Camógaíochta na nGael not to complete the Club Championship 2020, a number of affected clubs have been left with no option other than to refer the decision to the Disputes Resolution Authority in an effort to resolve the issue.

“The clubs are the heart of our sport and we want the club players to have the opportunity to play at the highest level available to them.”

The 35 clubs have drawn up a proposed calendar that would see all outstanding provincial and All-Ireland club fixtures played between Monday, June 7 and Sunday, June 27, a three-week window of activity that would not impact on the inter-county All-Ireland championships which throw-in at the beginning of July.

The affected clubs were informed by the Camogie Association as recently as May 1 that the outstanding games from the 2020 club series would be played across the final weekend of June and the first-half July.

But when the game’s governing body committed 24 hours later to a consultation process on the layout of the 2021 season, in the face of strong criticism from the inter-county playing body, one of the options sent out to clubs for consideration did not include completion of the 2020 club series.

This option - the split season - won favour from a narrow majority of clubs over the alternative National League-club championship-inter-county championship schedule, meaning the outstanding club fixtures from 2020 would not now be played.