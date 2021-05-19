New GAA rule requires players to face flag for full anthem

The GAA have tightened up their match regulations to encourage players to be more respectful of the national anthem.

According to regulation 1.6 in the directives set out for inter-county and inter-club games last year, “where the national anthem precedes a game, teams shall stand to attention facing the flag in a respectful manner”.

However, the regulation was amended this year to read “teams shall stand to attention respectfully facing the flag for the full duration of the anthem.”

From a match presentation perspective, players breaking away before the end of the song and arriving onto the pitch late for the start of it has become an issue for the GAA.

To avoid players moving into their starting position as the anthem is played, referees have now been told not to start the game directly after it. The 2021 addendum to the regulation reads: “At least 30 seconds will be provided to teams after the anthem, this is to allow for any team huddles or warm-ups before they are required to get into position for the start of the game.”

To ensure players’ pre throw-in toilet breaks to the dressing room don’t clash with the anthem prior notice of its playing will also be given.

“There will also be a three-minute and a one-minute reminder before the national anthem is played. All other officials should be off the field when the national anthem is being played.”

Hurlers are also expected to take off their helmets for the duration of the anthem. The maximum fine for each reported breach of the Clár an Lae for Allianz League games and Championship is €700. In 2017, former GAA president Aogán Farrell spoke of the organisation in future being open to the idea of disassociating itself with Amhrán na bhFiann and the tricolour.

“The flag and the anthem means a lot to the GAA and will continue to do so, but who knows in the future? In the future, if there are different agreements in place for the whole of Ireland, of course the GAA would be inclusive in that.”

However, his comments drew criticism in the organisation and Farrell later clarified there were no plans to do away with either anthem or flag.

“I was asked a question from a journalist, would the GAA change its position at home regarding flying the flag and playing the anthem, I replied we wouldn’t, that it was very much part and parcel of our culture, it was very much valued by us, and that it was a key part of our heritage and it will remain.”