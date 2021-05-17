'Huge loss' for Tipperary as Robbie Kiely ruled out for the season

A serious hamstring tear will rule the Barryroe clubman out for “four to six months”
Tipperary’s Robbie Kiely. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 17:32
Stephen Barry

The Tipperary footballers are set to be without half-back Robbie Kiely for the rest of the season.

Kiely is one of Tipp's most experienced players, lining out at centre-back for much of the past decade and wearing no. 7 for their historic Munster final success last November. 

However, manager David Power revealed a serious hamstring tear will rule the Barryroe clubman out for “four to six months”. 

“Robbie Kiely looks like he is gone for the season. He has done a grade 3C hamstring tear and there is tendon damage done as well. He is a huge loss,” said Power after Tipperary's two-point loss to Limerick on Saturday.

Tipp were also missing their other half-backs from last year's Championship, Bill Maher and Kevin Fahey, as well as star forward Michael Quinlivan and former Dublin attacker Philip Ryan, who has joined the panel this year.

“We couldn’t take a risk on some of the lads in terms of doing further damage. Hopefully we will have more positive news on Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Power.

“Hopefully Bill Maher, Michael Quinlivan, and Philip Ryan might be back. Again that is might, because they have groin and hamstring injuries.” 

