Mickey Graham: Cavan received ‘reality check’ from youthful Fermanagh

Cavan boss Mickey Graham admitted his Ulster champions got a “reality check” in suffering a surprise 0-15 to 0-14 opening round league defeat at Brewster Park.

A Fermanagh team shorn of many established players this year fully deserved to come out on top in Saturday night’s Division Three North game with Graham accepting the hungrier side won.

“That was a bit of a reality check, we know exactly where we’re at and where we need to get to so lots of work to do.

“Hats off to them (Fermanagh) they wanted it a wee bit more than we did.

“It’s the first game of the year so we will take learnings from it and try to correct them.”

Experienced Sean Quigley came back after a year out and marked his return with a match-winning haul of 0-9, including six frees, while Ciaran Corrigan landed four points from play.

New faces like Josh Largo Ellis impressed Ryan McMenamin and while key names like Conall and Ryan Jones and Ruairi and Tomas Corrigan have opted out of the Fermanagh squad this year the Erne boss insists they have moved on.

“People make their own decisions and we drew a line under it, the fellas who left… that was six or seven months ago, people seem to be obsessed with it more than us.

“We sensed there is a new energy in the group between the young boys and the boys brought back into the panel.”

Cavan led 0-6 to 0-5 at halftime, with debutant Patrick Lynch scoring 0-4, but were second best after the break. They could not contain Fermanagh’s running game with the home side playing with a greater sense of urgency when it mattered.

Cavan lost James Smith to a red card for an alleged off-the-ball incident just before half time but Fermanagh hardly had time to take advantage when they too were reduced to 14 men, James McMahon was sent off for a second yellow card seven minutes after the restart.

It was anyone’s game midway through the second half at nine points each after Corrigan landed his second of the game with a less experienced Fermanagh side playing with a lot of heart. Corrigan landed a superb third for Fermanagh before picking up a black card. Quigley nailed another couple of difficult long-range frees and Corrigan, back on the field after his sin-binning, fisted the ball over the bar as Fermanagh held out for a deserved win.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-9 (6f), C Corrigan 0-4, C Love, D McGurn 0-1 each

Scorers for Cavan: P Lynch 0-4 (2f), G McKiernan 0-4 (4f), C McGovern 0-2, C Brady, C Smith, C Madden 0-1 each, R Galligan 0-1 (f)

FERMANAGH: C Snow; C McManus, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell; E Donnelly, S McGullion; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J Largo Ellis; C Love, D McGurn, S Quigley.

Subs: D McCusker for McManus (34), S Cassidy for Love (45), A Breen for McGurn (55), B Horan for McGullion (62), R O’Callaghan for McDonnell (70), M McCauley for Largo Ellis (70).

CAVAN: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, Conor Brady; Ciaran Brady, Oisin Kiernan, L Fortune; J Smith, K Brady; C Smith, G McKiernan, M Reilly; O Brady, P Lynch, C McGovern.

Subs: C Madden for O Brady (HT), S Murray for Smith (HT), J McLoughlin for Clarke (40), M Argue for Lynch (55), C Conroy for Murray (60), O Pierson for McGovern (65)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)