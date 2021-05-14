Sean Hayes: 'Our goal is to get to Division 1. Cork have to be playing there'

Cork football selector Sean Hayes does not agree with rule-abiding maoir foirne being banned from entering the field of play and said the discontinuation of the role will make it “impossible” for management to relay messages to players.

The proposal to terminate the maor foirne role was successfully passed at Congress earlier this year, with the new rule stipulating no team official can enter the field of play except for when a referee gives permission for a team medical officer or one authorised official to examine an injured player.

Hayes has no issue with sidelining maoir foirne who “stood in the way”, “caught a ball”, and “caused all the issues”, but deems unfair all maoir foirne being “branded with the one brush”.

Hayes said the impact of disbanding the role will not be felt until the return of spectators on matchdays.

“It is probably not as relevant now when there is no one at games because a maor foirne or someone else can roar from their seat in the stand and will be heard out on the field. But in a big game when crowds return, if you want to get a message across to someone, it is going to be impossible but for the water break,” he observed.

“It is a loss. From experience, they do a good job, they do get messages out to players. How players will hear [those messages] from the sideline is another day’s work.”

Also passed at February’s Congress was a tweaking of the advantage rule. Advantage should now only be played if a goal is on or if the fouled player “is clear and has time and space”.

Hayes fears referees’ different interpretation of the rule and whether or not there is space in front of the fouled player will lead to problems during the season ahead. He is hopeful the rule will be reviewed by decision-makers in Croke Park if shown to be counter-productive.

The Cork footballers open their Division 2 South campaign against Kildare on Saturday afternoon, with the selector remarking as imperative that Cork secure a second successive promotion and make a home for themselves in the League’s top tier over the coming years. It is now five years since Cork last held Division 1 status.

“Everyone’s priority is winning the All-Ireland, that’s what your main goal is and that’s what you’ll be remembered for. But for football in Cork, we played in Division 3 last year and, while we were very successful, you are playing teams that aren’t at a standard you’d like to be playing against. I am not saying you are superbly better than them, but you need to be playing better teams.

“Our goal is to get to Division 1. If Cork want to be back to where they belong, they have to be playing Division 1 for a few years and getting those games and getting those young fellas playing those games. It goes without saying.

“But in any league in any sport, if you don’t win your first match then you’re putting yourself under pressure. The Kildare game is our first one and we want to win that.”

Casting an eye beyond the League, Hayes said it “does cut” that a second chance is being offered in the Hurling Championship but not football. Cork’s Munster championship campaign begins with a semi-final clash against either Limerick or Waterford on July 10.

Croke Park have previously stated that three additional weekends would have been required to build a backdoor into this year’s championship. Facilitating such would have meant eating into the period of time earmarked for exclusive club activity or devising a league format even more truncated than what has been put in place.

“No matter who you are, you’d prefer to have a second chance, it only makes sense. When you see the hurlers getting it, it does cut you.”

In both League and Championship, Cork’s focus is on results rather than consistency, the latter for so long eluding the county during a difficult few seasons in the second-half last decade.

“Are you marked on consistency or are you marked on results? Play brilliantly and lose, are you remembered any more than playing terrible and winning? We want to get promoted and then see where the Championship takes us. Consistency should be part of that, but each game has to have its own importance, and winning that is the important thing.”

Rewinding the clock to last year, the Nemo Rangers clubman said the Munster final defeat to Tipperary did not take the good out of their semi-final win over Kerry. Searching for a root cause as to why Cork were unable to back up the Kingdom smash and grab with a first provincial crown since 2012, Hayes reckons a contributory factor was the group lived for too long on the high of dumping out the Kingdom.

“In the old days, you beat Kerry, you enjoy yourself for a day, and then you get back to work the following day at training and you are over it. We didn’t have the opportunity last year to do that, you were kind of living on the high for too long. I am not looking for excuses but in my own head I think that is one of the aspects of it that affected us.

“We have analysed the Munster final, we went over it with the players, and that’s it. Let’s drive on and look at this year. We are not going to gain anything by looking at it too long except getting more depressed.”