Gearoid Hegarty and David Power win top Gaelic Writers' Association awards

Gearoid Hegarty and David Power have been named the hurling and football personalities of the year by the Gaelic Writers' Association, in association with Sky Sports.
All-Ireland winner Hegarty enjoyed a standout season for Limerick, which culminated in a stunning final display where the wing-forward knocked over seven points from play to land his and Limerick’s second title in three years.
St Patrick’s man Hegarty went on to land an All-Star and was named Hurler of the Year for his outstanding form throughout the 2020 campaign.
Tipperary manager Power masterminded his native county's first Munster football title win in 85 years.
Power previously guided the Premier minors to All-Ireland glory in 2011 - just the county’s second national title at that level.
Elsewhere, longtimesports editor John Knox was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and Tipperary's Joe Bracken Was named PRO of the Year.