Paddy Tally: I was made a ‘scapegoat’ for training breach

Down manager Paddy Tally has claimed he and Cork boss Ronan McCarthy were seen as “enemies of the public” for organising training sessions last January.

Tally said he regrettably organised the session in Newry in January because other counties had already commenced collective preparations for the season.

Down were reported for the event which didn’t breach Covid restrictions in the North. Tally subsequently served an eight-week ban and the team must play their Division 2 North home game against Meath in Armagh on Sunday week. For the team building session on Youghal beach, McCarthy’s 12-week suspension elapsed today and Cork play their home game against Kildare in Thurles Saturday.

Tally, who said the charge of bringing the GAA into disrepute still doesn’t sit well with him, claimed he and McCarthy received “pretty hard press” at the time. He told The Brian Carthy Podcast: “There were a lot of breaches of Covid regulations in society that weren’t getting used as much bad press. We were being used as scapegoats and example of what not to do, which again was uncomfortable.”

He added: “It was an error of judgement on my behalf and I do regret taking the players out for that session. As the law was in the North, we weren’t breaking any Covid regulations. In the North, we were seen as elite and the law says you could train in groups of less than 15. But we did break the GAA rule. Looking back at it now, I wish we just hadn’t done it.

“That was our first get-together and, to be honest with you, we knew that a lot of other counties were back out doing stuff. And I had been contacted by a number of other managers telling me that they had been doing bits and could we take a challenge match. So I thought most other counties that I know are doing it so maybe we should start getting something done.

"It was a little bit of panic on my behalf and an error of judgement.”