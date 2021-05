Kieran Donaghy’s humility as a player was the primary reason why Kieran McGeeney approached the four-time All-Ireland winner to join his Armagh management team.

In Division 1 for the first time in nine years this season, the Orchard County are not short of stylish forwards but McGeeney knows individual talent has its limitations and link play as espoused by Donaghy in a Kerry jersey is required.

“The reason I went after Kieran was Kieran made a career out of bringing other people into the game and I just think that’s something we were still missing in Armagh. It’s sometimes hard to explain to people.

“Sometimes, I think you can have too many good forwards. You need people to make them tick, a bit like (Ciarán) Kilkenny does for Dublin, like Kieran would have done for Kerry, things like that. I just thought Kieran would have that type of background in his basketball too.”

Along with Ciarán McKeever and Ciarán McKinney, Donaghy and McGeeney are two of four Kierans in the management team. Interestingly, the Kerry factor was never a consideration for McGeeney who is married to Maura, a Ballymacelligott woman.

“Kieran is a very gregarious type of character anyway. He is good fun. They find it hard to stop laughing at me all the time. It’s good to have somebody else in with a sense of humour.

“He brings that sort of an edge to it, but at my wedding my dad was slagging all the Kerry ones, ‘Now that we have a Kerry woman in the family, we can have all the skill of the Armagh ones and all the dirt of the Kerry ones’. It should be a good balance. I am slagging Kieran about that.

“Nah, he brings a different perspective to it. I don’t think it’s so much where people come from. It’s going back to that point, Kieran with basketball, I also think the fact that although playing underage with Kerry, that he got in through the Underdogs system, he has a great humility about him as well.

“He has loads of All-Irelands in the back pockets, All-Stars and things like that, International Rules. He has got everything but there is a great humility about him too, and a great humility about the way he does things.”

At 38, Donaghy is also 11 years McGeeney’s junior and the generation gap is something the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain is aware of as he makes fun of himself.

“I’ve fellas I’m working with now that weren’t even born. It’s funny at the start when you started using examples of different players they could look at — and you know they’re looking at you going: ‘Who the fuck is he?’ You know you’re definitely getting old!

“Talking about the likes of Ross (McQuillan) and Forkers, all of them, I played with their dads. Even saying that sentence: ‘I played with your dad’ just makes you feel old.

“When you’re looking out through your own eyes, you still see the world the same way you did 25 years ago. But the ones who are looking back at you just see someone who’s old and grey and maybe full of shit. So you have to be wary of that particular thing. I might see the world in the same way, they’re not looking back at me in the same way.”