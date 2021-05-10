Former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan included in Tipperary panel; Liam Casey away for 2021

Casey was due to miss the 2020 campaign to go travelling but will go to Australia this year instead
Philip Ryan, Dublin, lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after 2015 All-Ireland SFC Final. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 20:21
Stephen Barry

Former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan has been drafted into the Tipperary senior football panel but midfielder Liam Casey is an absentee.

Casey was due to miss the 2020 campaign to go travelling before the Covid pandemic hit. He instead returned to David Power's panel for the delayed Championship, scoring 1-4 from midfield as Tipperary claimed a historic Munster title.

Casey's goal in the semi-final against Limerick proved crucial, as did his two points in the final against Cork, where he had another goal controversially disallowed. His delayed plans will now see him travel to Australia this year.

Michael Quinlivan, who returned from his travels due to the pandemic last year, will stay on for the 2021 season.

Power's attacking options have been further bolstered by the addition of Ryan, who featured for Dublin between 2013 and 2016.

He was at full-forward on the 2012 All-Ireland-winning U21 team before moving with Jim Gavin to the senior squad, featuring in League games across the following four years. He plays club football for St Brigid's in Dublin.

Also in the 36-man squad is talented Tipperary hurler Conor Bowe, who won an All-Ireland U20 title under Liam Cahill in 2019, defender Shane O'Connell, who couldn't commit last year, and two more All-Ireland minor champions from 2011, Greg Henry and Conor O'Sullivan.

As well as Colin O'Riordan, who has returned to AFL club Sydney Swans, and Philip Austin, who has retired, Kevin O'Halloran is an absentee, while Josh Keane and Liam McGrath are still away after going travelling last year.

Conor Sweeney will remain as captain for 2021.

Tipperary squad: Alan Campbell, Bill Maher, Brian Fox, Colm O'Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy, Conal Kennedy, Conor Bowe, Conor O'Sullivan, Conor Ryan, Conor Sweeney, Dáire Brennan, Emmet Moloney, Evan Comerford, Greg Henry, Jack Harney, Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan, Jimmy Feehan, Kevin Fahey, Kuba Beban, Liam Boland, Liam Ryan, Mark Stokes, Michael O'Reilly, Michael Quinlivan, Paddy Creedon, Padraic Looram, Paudie Feehan, Philip Ryan, Riain Quigley, Robbie Kiely, Sean O'Connor, Shane Foley, Shane O'Connell, Steven O'Brien, Tadhg Fitzgerald.

