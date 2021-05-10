Liam Cahill: 'Nothing came out of today that would cause us concerns with the new rules'

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 15:48
Michael Moynihan

The rash of controversial decisions expected last weekend because of the new playing rules... didn’t really happen.

Taking in the reaction from around the grounds, the chorus of complaints we awaited from managers at all venues, decrying errors made by officials in judging cynical denials of goalscoring opportunities, was notably mute.

Certainly, neither the Cork nor Waterford camps seemed overly concerned after Sunday’s game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, another outing that didn’t yield much in the way of controversy.

Asked if it had been a preoccupation while preparing for the game, Liam Cahill said: “Not really, we’re just trying to use the league to see what it throws up. And whatever it does, we’ll just deal with that in training and improve on that in upcoming matches.

“I thought there was nothing really came out of today that would cause us concerns with the new rules.

“In fairness to (referee) Sean Cleere, I thought he was good today.” 

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan was singing from the same hymn sheet: “Everyone’s going to have their own interpretations.

“Looking at the TV Saturday night (Limerick-Tipperary) it was a bit stop-start at times, and it was a bit stop-start today.

“We have to be fair and give the referees a chance to get up to speed, because it’s a learning curve for them as much as us. We can’t be too critical the first day out.” 

Cleere did give one of Cahill’s Waterford players the line late in the second half, but Calum Lyons was dismissed for a loose swipe with the hurley on Shane Kingston in the build-up to Cork’s fourth goal, not for one of the newer offences.

Cahill said: “From where I was standing there was a flick alright from behind and there was a bit of contact, but the rules are the rules.

“The rules probably state that it was a red card but I’d hope it would warrant the minimum (suspension) for a red card, a one-match ban. I couldn’t see it being anything more than rough play in my opinion.”

A manager making the case for one of his players? No matter how the rules are changed, that’s a hardy annual.

Liam Cahill: 'Nothing came out of today that would cause us concerns with the new rules'

