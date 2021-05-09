Mikie Dwyer marks League debut with two goals as Wexford blast past Laois

WEXFORD 4-17 LAOIS 0-10

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald knows there will be tougher tasks ahead but was happy with their opening-day victory over Laois.

Fitzgerald handed seven players their Allianz League debuts in what was an experimental side but expressed himself as being happy with his side's overall display.

"After being out for so long there was always going to be mistakes but great credit is due to the players who showed a real edge for the game. Great credit is also due to the players who came back in great physical shape," said Fitzgerald.

"What I am looking for from the League is to build a squad so I will be taking a look at where we are this week before deciding on a format for their next game with Clare."

Laois manager Cheddar Plunkett, back for his second term at the helm, was not too disillusioned despite the final result.

"We are only back three weeks so have had little time to stamp our authority on the way we want to play. It takes time to stamp a game plan. At times it worked well, while it also broke down. We gave away a lot of ball, particularly when unchallenged, while the wide count, 21, was very high."

Laois played with the strong wind in the first half with the sides sharing two points each inside the opening nine minutes before Conor McDonald won a high ball to point but the scoring was limited as the home side led 0-3 to 0-2 at the water break.

With Laois continuing to hit some dreadful wides from a variety of distances it was Conor Hearne who extended his side's lead before Wexford hit a real purple patch with a two-goal salvo from League debutant Mikie Dwyer to all but decide the destination of the points.

After 22 minutes he got his hurley to a Hearne cross to flick to the corner of the net, while two minutes later he got on the end of a long Jack O'Connor free to beat Enda Rowland with a neat finish for a 2-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

Laois showed considerable improvement on the resumption as they began to match Wexford in the outfield exchanges, but once again it was their wayward finishing proved their undoing.

They managed to contain Wexford, trailing just 2-9 to 0-7 after 50 minutes, but they were dealt a crucial blow at the start of the final quarter when sub Rory O'Connor was brought down just inside the 21-meter line by corner-back Lee Cleere, who was brandished a yellow card leaving him with ten minutes in the sin bin and his side down to 14 players.

From the resulting penalty, Rowland saved excellently from Lee Chin who failed to get any real power in his stroke but it did not dampen the Wexford challenge who continued to pepper the Laois posts.

Simon Donohoe chipped in with two long-range points, Chin atoned for his earlier miss with two pointed frees, and keeper Seamus Casey also sent over a huge eighty meter pointed free.

Rory O'Connor added a typical solo goal three minutes into additional time, while one minute later Hearne capped an excellent debut as he finished with a ground shot to the net.

Wexford: S Casey (0-1 free); D Reck, L Ryan, C Firman; G Bailey (0-2), S Donohoe (0-2), C Flood; D O'Keeffe (0-2), C Hearne (1-1); H Kehoe (0-3, 2f), J O'Connor (0-1 65), M Dwyer (2-0); D Dunne, C McDonald (0-1), K Foley.

Subs: S Reck for D Reck (27 inj), R O'Connor (1-0) for J O'Connor (45), L Chin (0-3 frees) for Kehoe (45), L Óg McGovern for McDonald (49), A Nolan for Dwyer (56), M O'Hanlon for Ryan (67), C Devitt (0-1) for Dunne (67).

Laois: E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Hartnett; J Kelly (0-1), P Delaney, R Mullaney; F Fennell, P Purcell (0-1); A Dunphy; C Dwyer, C Collier; PJ Scully (0-6, 5f), R King (0-2), C Comerford.

Subs: J Ryan for Dunphy (31), D Conway for Comerford (52), J Keys for Purcell (63), C Stapleton for Collier (68), C Phelan for Fennell (72), C McEvoy for Mullaney (73).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).