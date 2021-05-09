Late rally sees Antrim stun Clare in league opener

Injury time points from Ciaran Clarke and Neil McManus saw the Ulster side stun the Banner to open the 2021 Allianz League with an unlikely win
Late rally sees Antrim stun Clare in league opener

Eoin O'Neill of Antrim celebrates at the final whistle. Picture:  David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 14:41

Antrim 1-21 Clare 0-22

Antrim have pulled off the first shock result of the year, stunning Clare in Corrigan Park.

Injury time points from Ciaran Clarke and Neil McManus saw the Ulster side stun the Banner to open the 2021 Allianz League with an unlikely win.

Clarke got the Saffron's goal in the first half, but it was the visitors who took an two-point interval lead before a strong second half showing gave Antrim the famous win.

More to follow

More in this section

Westmeath v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 Joe Canning among the Galway big guns set to return for clash with champions Limerick 
Tom Morrissey breaks the hurl of Jake Morris 8/5/2021 Limerick deny Jason Forde-inspired Tipperary as hurling returns with entertaining draw
Eoin Cody and Andrew Dunphy 8/5/2021 Martin Keoghan leads the way as Kilkenny outlast Dublin in League opener
#hurling#clare gaa
Dublin v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1

Kilkenny focus on finishing out games after outlasting Dublin in League opener

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices