Late rally sees Antrim stun Clare in league opener

Antrim 1-21 Clare 0-22

Antrim have pulled off the first shock result of the year, stunning Clare in Corrigan Park.

Injury time points from Ciaran Clarke and Neil McManus saw the Ulster side stun the Banner to open the 2021 Allianz League with an unlikely win.

Clarke got the Saffron's goal in the first half, but it was the visitors who took an two-point interval lead before a strong second half showing gave Antrim the famous win.

Latest | #AllianzLeagues | Divs 1B

Full Time

Aontroim : 1-21(24)

An Clár: 0-22(22)



Yes ladssss hon the Saffs🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/45RJnbMQd2 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 9, 2021

More to follow