Davy Glennon a big addition to Westmeath on and off the pitch, maanger says

The Mullagh clubman was dropped off the Galway panel last year when Shane O’Neill took over
Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 match against his native county Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 06:00
John Fallon

Westmeath manager Shane O’Brien said that Davy Glennon is a big addition to them and he will contribute a lot on and off the field during the summer.

The Mullagh clubman was dropped off the Galway panel last year when Shane O’Neill took over and the 2017 All-Ireland winner then decided last autumn to transfer to Westmeath, qualifying through his mother.

He made his debut at midfield on Saturday and while he was well contained by his former teammates, with Johnny Coen and Cathal Mannion dominating the midfield sector, O’Brien said Glennon has a lot to offer.

“I think he brought a bit of motivation to the Galway lads because every time he got the ball they were swarming around him. He’s a fantastic character, what he’s bringing off the pitch as much as what he is doing on the pitch is a he advantage to us and his experience is a big help to us.”

O’Brien knows this league campaign will be tough for Westmeath but he still believes they can learn a lot from it, even in heavy defeats.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed. The scoreline is cruel. Mistakes at this level get punished and that’s what happened us in the first-half and that gave Galway a cushion. There is no doubt they are on a different level to us.” 

One highlight from Saturday’s loss was a wonder point from Ciaran Doyle six minutes from the break when he pulled first time on a pass from Glennon to send the ball between the posts from about 40 metres out on the right.

“I was actually giving out to him, I was shouting over to him, what was he doing? But when it went over the bar that bit of magic and we know he can do that. It’s brilliant to see, pure instinct. You can’t coach that kind of thing,” added O’Brien.

#hurling
