Martin Keoghan leads the way as Kilkenny outlast Dublin in League opener

Kilkenny 1-20 Dublin 0-18

Another tight Kilkenny-Dublin game went the way of the Cats at Parnell Park as the Leinster champions made a winning return to competitive duty in Division 1B of the Allianz League.

It wasn't the remarkable spectacle of last Halloween at nearby Croke Park when Kilkenny tossed away a 16-point Leinster semi-final lead before eventually recovering to win by the narrowest of margins.

But after five and a half months without an inter-county game, a meaty encounter that pretty much went to the wire more than sufficed.

Sure, there were basic errors from both teams - TJ Reid missing a routine free in the first half, Donal Burke botching his rise for a Dublin free in the second half - but the effort and enthusiasm were clear.

Martin Keoghan impressed for Kilkenny with 1-4 including the crucial 61st-minute goal when he outworked two Dublin defenders to a long ball in and poked home from close range.

It moved Kilkenny from one to four clear and they closed it out well from there, aided by Liam Rushe's second yellow card and dismissal for Dublin four minutes from time.

The scores had been tied at 0-16 apiece at the second water break but Kilkenny finished strongest, outscoring Dublin by 1-4 to 0-2 when it mattered most.

The Cats, third in last year's campaign, will host Antrim at UPMC Nowlan Park next weekend while Dublin will travel to Portlaoise to play Laois.

There was a significant boost for Kilkenny with the inclusion of Adrian Mullen for the first time since the league game against Clare in February of 2020.

The new team captain missed the remainder of the season following a cruciate knee ligament injury and was replaced at half-time by James Maher.

Shamrocks' clubmate Darragh Corcoran also made his debut and needed just 10 minutes to split the posts with a long-range score.

Kilkenny lost midfielder Richie Leahy to an early muscle strain and he was replaced by another county title-winning Ballyhale man, Richie Reid.

Dublin went with ex-captain Chris Crummey at centre-forward again having initially made his name as a commanding half-back.

Rushe reverted to the number six position and was initially a steadying influence for Dublin before his exit while Padraig Walsh impressed in the same role for Kilkenny.

Cats goalkeeper Eoin Murphy alternated between short and long puck-outs in the first half, while Dublin stopper Sean Brennan went long to a towering half-forward line containing Crummey and a lively Danny Sutcliffe.

Kilkenny were caught out two minutes before half-time when Ciaran Wallace was pulled for over-carrying after another short puck-out, Donal Burke converting the free.

That was Burke's fourth point of an evenly contested half and left Dublin 0-9 to 0-8 ahead having been tied on five occasions.

They were tied again at 0-9 apiece when Cillian Buckley levelled with a long-range score for Kilkenny before points from Walsh and James Bergin, his second.

That rapid-fire three-in-a-row of scores left Kilkenny 0-11 to 0-9 ahead at half-time in a game buffeted by a stiff crossfield breeze.

In truth, it wasn't a classic with 17 first-half wides between the teams - 27 over the 70 or so minutes - and it remained a tight, tense affair throughout the third quarter.

Kilkenny moved four points clear at one stage but Dublin scores from Burke, Sutcliffe, and Cian Boland levelled it up at the second water break.

It looked like an intriguing finale was in store but Kilkenny responded as Kilkenny typically do, upping the intensity to a level that Dublin couldn't live with and Keoghan's goal was decisive.

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Keoghan (1-4), TJ Reid (0-7, 6 frees, 1 65), J Bergin, P Walsh, J Donnelly (0-2 each), D Corcoran, C Buckley, A Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-7, 5 frees, 1 65), C Crummey, D Treacy (2 frees), D Sutcliffe (0-2 each), E Dillon, D Gray, D Keogh, C Boland, A Dunphy (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C Wallace, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; C Buckley, R Leahy; John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, M Keoghan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: R Reid for Leahy 11, J Maher for Mullen h/t, M Carey for Buckley 56, A Murphy for Bergin 60.

Dublin: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; S Moran, L Rushe, D Gray; C Burke, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, R Hayes; D Burke, E Dillon, D Keogh.

Subs: R McBride for Moran 42, C Boland for Keogh 45, C O'Sullivan for D Burke 61, J Malone for C Burke 64, D Treacy for Hayes 71, P O'Dea for Madden 71, O O'Rorke for Dillon 73.

Ref: J Keenan (Wicklow).