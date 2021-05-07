Times, TV details, team news and predictions: All you need to know ahead of hurling league weekend

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League Round 1.

Division 1 Group A

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4.

Joe Canning will be returned gently to action and should miss this one where his good friend and former team-mate Davy Glennon features on the other team. It will be an emotional game for the Mullagh man and Westmeath can show in patches but the named Galway team is a tasty one.

Verdict: Galway.

Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live Eir Sports/RTÉ.

Each of the managers sharing the sideline this evening have two All-Irelands to their names but their attitude to the league couldn’t be more different. Liam Sheedy has one league crown to his name as manager, it should be noted, but Tipperary have to pick their battles; Limerick don’t. This will be one Sheedy will expect a display notwithstanding the rustiness but the result should go the home side’s way.

Verdict: Limerick.

Division 1 Group B

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 3.30pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live Eir Sports.

As an opening day game goes, it’s one that Brian Cody will relish. The potency of this venue for the home team should help to make it a competitive clash and Dublin know there are areas of the Kilkenny team which they can exploit. That being said, the return of Adrian Mullen to join TJ Reid in attack gives the Cats a more formidable look.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY

Division 1 Group A

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny) Live TG4.

Kieran Kingston won’t mind a defeat here providing some of his younger players stand up to the visitors and the team overall work as hard as what will be expected of Waterford. Liam Cahill will expect his more experienced men to test the Cork greenhorns.

A lot of attention will be paid to the goals where there will be relatively new faces. This is usually the month where we see the spring in Cork’s step and the group have been gently reminded the traditional laissez-faire approach to the league should change.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1 Group B

Antrim v Clare, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm (L. Gordan Galway) Live Sport TG4 YouTube.

The Covid logistics involved for the likes of Clare and Wexford heading to Belfast and Antrim heading south over these coming weeks are bound to be a headache. The announcement that John Conlon will line out at centre-back is an interesting one. Could he do what Declan Hannon has done in Limerick? He isn’t the same kind of player but brings that savviness and physical nature. Antrim need a fast start but the Banner to prevail.

Verdict: Clare.

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live TG4.

Wexford are down a considerable amount of players for this one but will be expected to come through against a team who also have a lot to make up for from last year. Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett is sure to get so much out of his players and this is a game they will target in ensuring their top flight survival.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 2A

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 1pm (P. Murphy, Carlow).

There can be no taking Down for granted after what they did to Offaly in last year’s Christy Ring Cup semi-final. The journey may take something out of the visitors but Fintan O’Connor’s men can’t

depend on that.

Verdict: Kerry.

Meath v Offaly, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm (D. Hughes, Kilkenny).

Offaly were out of luck last year but there have been a lot of positive noises coming out of the county in recent weeks. Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly, like most other managements, will have wanted more time to prepare but some of their work might manifest itself here.

Verdict: Offaly.

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm (S. Hynes, Galway).

New Carlow manager Tom

Mullaly will have some good information on the opposition having been in charge of them before. His predecessor Colm Bonnar did some fine work with the group and former Mount Leinster Rangers boss Mullaly’s knowledge of the county should be beneficial too.

Verdict: Carlow.

Division 2B

Donegal v Roscommon, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim).

Leaking goals was an issue for Roscommon last year while Donegal were slightly meaner.

Verdict: Donegal.

Mayo v Derry, Elverys MacHale Park, 3pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Some harsh lessons for Mayo in Division 2A last year and Derry have an itch to scratch after missing out on promotion.

Verdict: Derry.