Three league debuts for Cork as Kieran Kingston names team for opener

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has handed league debuts to Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy, and Shane Barrett for Sunday’s visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cashman, a member of Blackrock’s 2020 county championship winning side, is named at left half-back, Hennessy is stationed at midfield, with Barrett top of the left. The latter two both featured for Cork during last winter’s Championship, but have yet to play League.