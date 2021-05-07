Three league debuts for Cork as Kieran Kingston names team for opener

The Cork team for Sunday contains 10 players who saw action in the county's most recent competitive outing
The Cork team for Sunday contains 10 players who saw action in the county's most recent competitive outing

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 21:05
Eoghan Cormican

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has handed league debuts to Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy, and Shane Barrett for Sunday’s visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cashman, a member of Blackrock’s 2020 county championship winning side, is named at left half-back, Hennessy is stationed at midfield, with Barrett top of the left. The latter two both featured for Cork during last winter’s Championship, but have yet to play League.

The Cork team for Sunday contains 10 players who saw action in the county's most recent competitive outing, that being last November’s Championship qualifier defeat to Tipperary.

CORK (Allianz NHL Div 1 Group A v Waterford): P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, N Cashman; B Hennessy, D Fitzgibbon; R O’Flynn, L Meade, S Harnedy; J O’Connor, P Horgan, S Barrett.

Subs: G Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey, D Connery, J O’Flynn, D Meaney, S Kingston, A Cadogan, A Connolly, C Cahalane, T Deasy.

WATERFORD (v Cork): B Nolan; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; M O'Brien, I Daly, K Bennett; D Lyons, C Lyons; J Fagan, C Gleeson, N Montgomery; S Bennett, A Gleeson, C Dunford.

Limerick v Cork - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final

Cork U20 hurlers get All-Ireland final date

