Ger 'Redser' O'Grady: 'I don't like the vibe around Tipp right now'

It’s not a record Ger ‘Redser’ O’Grady shouts from the rooftops he works on — his senior inter-county career lasted four seasons — but in that time Limerick never defeated a Tipperary team in which he featured. Three Munster SHC games and three league games and a couple of draws was the best the neighbours could claim.

The contrast between that and Tipperary’s one win over Limerick in their last six league and championship outings is stark.

“They definitely have the upper hand on Tipp. Nine points last year, 12 the year before in the Munster final. The game we did beat them in two years ago was a dead rubber, really. Psychologically, I don’t know if there is something there but Limerick have the upper hand.

“They’ve the best blueprint in terms of a gameplan. Other counties can see it but they can’t cope with it. The Kinnerk code is yet to be broken. They’re so well-coached and I like a lot of things about them. Their culture has changed on and off the field. They’ve a really likeable manager and determined manager in John Kiely too.

I hate to say it but I like a lot about them.

What O’Grady doesn’t have as much time for is the negativity in Tipperary. The age profile of the group has many believing it has passed its sell-by-date.

“I don’t like the vibe around Tipp at the moment. There’s a lot of ‘oh, Paudie (Maher) is close to finishing up, so is Brendan (Maher) and Bonnar… we’ve a weathered team’. There’s loads of it.

“There’s still plenty in them, I believe, and this championship structure will help them too. There is still nobody better than them. A bit of luck against Galway last year and minus a couple of mistakes and things could have turned out a lot different. We’re not that far off it.”

As the old saying goes, Limerick never fear Tipperary but the feeling is mutual, insists O’Grady, as they face the All-Ireland champions in LIT Gaelic Grounds saturday evening.

“I wouldn’t say there is (fear) but we do need a performance after the few trimmings they’ve given us. I’d have faith in our lads. They have to try and find at least a couple of players in the league. I’d say Liam knows about 13 of his team already.

“Limerick have two right men in charge of them and things are being done by the book. When we were playing Limerick, we felt we were better and we didn’t fear them at all. It was about Cork for us. I know they caught Tipp in 2007 but in the years before that a certain fella from Mullinahone (Eoin Kelly) was doing a lot of scoring for us.

“Limerick’s strongest areas have to be targeted. Their two wing backs are hugely powerful as are their two wing-forwards. They are strong, physical, great in the air. Between them, they have the wristy hurlers who work well with that protection.

To beat them, you first have to stop those wing-backs and wing-forwards. I’d man-mark them and hit them where they are strongest.

"Another area where they can probably get exposed is how Declan Hannon drops back in front of the full-backs.

“I know a midfielder usually drops back to fill his spot but a centre-forward could get on a lot of scores between those two Limerick players going back.”

Starting Michael Breen and Dan McCormack are essential moves for O’Grady — “they’re big game players and they didn’t start against Limerick last year”.

And he would dearly love to see his Thurles Sarsfields club-mate Billy McCarthy return to the blue and gold after a third cruciate operation. Earlier this week, Sheedy said he would like be back in July.

“Billy is a big player who can move and there aren’t too many like that in the county at the moment. He’s a ball-winner and a hurler and his loss to us in Sarsfields is huge too. If he’s right, he will make a difference.”

Seamus Callanan’s recurring back injury is a concern for Tipperary’s 2006 captain O’Grady and he would like to see one or two new faces in attack come July’s Munster semi-final against Clare or Waterford.

“Jake (Morris) is nearly a certain starter now and it’s still going to be a pretty familiar team come Championship. You just don’t know where these young lads are going to come from.

"The forwards need a bit of a shake-up. There are plenty of backs but you’d like to see one or two changes in attack.”