Leinster GAA confirm venues for opening rounds of football and hurling championshp

The Dublin hurlers will start their Championship campaign in Navan as they take on last year's Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim
A general view of Páirc Tailteann, Navan which will host games in the Leinster hurling and football championships

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 18:51

The Dublin hurlers will start their Championship campaign in Navan as they take on last year's Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim at the Co Meath ground.

The Leinster Council have confirmed the venues for the first rounds of both football and hurling championships.

Kilkenny's Nowlan Park will host the meeting of Laois and Wexford.

In football, there are neutral grounds being used for the games between Offaly and Louth (Navan) and Carlow's clash with Longford (Tullamore). Wicklow meanwhile will enjoy home advantage against Wexford. 

Leinster SHC quarter-finals - both games Saturday, June 26: Dublin v Antrim - Navan; Laois v Wexford - Nowlan Park.

Leinster SFC first round - all games June 27: Offaly v Louth - Navan; Carlow v Longford - Tullamore; Wicklow v Wexford - Aughrim.

