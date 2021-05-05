Minor and U20 inter-county panels can return training from Monday

Inter-county minor and U20 panels can return to collective training from Monday, May 10, with games permitted from June 7.

Croke Park, in a letter to units this Wednesday afternoon, has also confirmed that the CCCC “in the coming days” will publish a fixtures schedule for both the completion of the postponed 2020 competitions and dates for the 2021 championships at minor and U20 level.

Still outstanding from 2020 is the All-Ireland MHC, MFC, and U20 HC. In the latter competition, Munster champions Cork will play in the All-Ireland final the winners of the Galway-Dublin Leinster decider.

There are three games to be played to complete the 2020 All-Ireland MHC, starting with the Kilkenny-Offaly Leinster final and the Galway-Limerick All-Ireland semi-final. The respective winners of these two fixtures will meet in the All-Ireland final.

The 2020 All-Ireland MFC is not as advanced as the minor or U20 hurling championships. The Ulster MFC is only at semi-final stage, while the Leinster decider has still to be played, meaning there are four rounds remaining before an All-Ireland champion can be crowned. Both the Connacht and Munster MFC were concluded on Christmas week.

The correspondence from Croke Park stated that training for minor and U20 inter-county panels will be on a full-contact basis and is not limited to pods.

Minor and U20 matchday panels will be limited to 24 players, it has also been clarified.

Construction work at club and county grounds can recommence – this has been permitted from May 4 last.