Inter-county challenge games to resume next week

Inter-county challenge games will be permitted from next Monday, May 10.

The Irish Examiner has learned that all three Gaelic games organisations - the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA - have been told that challenge games between counties can go ahead from Monday.

The decision, while coming too late for hurling counties ahead of the National League throwing-in this weekend, means football counties will be able to organise and play challenge games ahead of the first round of the Allianz Football League the weekend after next.

Hurling managers had expressed a desire in recent weeks for challenge games to be permitted ahead of the League commencing so as to expose players to the new cynicism rule in a match environment.

The new rule will be trialled for the first time this weekend.