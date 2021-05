Limerick manager John Kiely is not in favour of the new cynicism rule that will get its first trial this weekend.

The two-time All-Ireland winning boss said “there are too many variables that have to be decided in a moment” to determine whether the defending team loses a man to the sin bin and has a penalty awarded against them.

“The rule is quite complex. You have to decide, first of all, where the infringement took place. That’s a real challenge with the speed of hurling to be even in the same half of the field, at times. If it is a long delivery and a player takes it clean in the air, it is very difficult.

“Number two: You have to determine are there other defenders between that player and the goal. And then, are there other defenders who could have got back to make a tackle?

“And then the nature of that infringement: Is it careless use of the hurley? How many different careless uses of the hurley do we have under rule?

“Then we have the pull down and the trip, as well. And what do you do on a wet day when a player might slip and you are determining whether he slipped or he was tripped.

“There are too many variables that have to be decided in a moment.

“I know there were a few incidents of cynicism in last year’s campaign, but do three or four moments mean we have to go back and bring in such a hard rule. My personal opinion is that we shouldn’t have to. Will it end cynicism?

“I don’t believe it will,” he said

Kiely welcomed the reprieve for the maor foirne role until Covid restrictions are lifted, but said players will “suffer” in the future because of the disbanding of this role.

“It is a really important facet to have somebody that a player can call because the doctor and the physio are only brought onto the field when there is an injury.

“Ultimately, somebody will pay the price for that sanitisation of our game and somebody will unfortunately be sick on the field and will remain there until something happens.”

Cathal O’Neill, Colin Coughlan and Tommy Hayes have joined the Limerick panel, with Barry Murphy rejoining. Kiely hopes Mike Casey, who injured his ACL last autumn, will be available for some part of the Championship.