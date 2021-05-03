The Gaelic Football Show: Joanne Cantwell on life at the centre of GAA punditry

The Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell joins Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville
Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 11:48

The Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell joins Paul Rouse and Oisín McConville to chat about steering the football conversation, her second life as a junior footballer, and to look ahead to the Allianz League campaigns.

