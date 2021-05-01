‘What is the thinking?’ Players puzzled and GPA seeks clarification over camogie season plans

The GPA is seeking clarification from the Camogie Association after yesterday’s fixtures meeting reportedly decided to proceed with club championships before inter-county this year.

A statement issued by the GPA, which last year joined forces with the WGPA, read:

“The GPA are seeking clarity from the Camogie Association following decisions reportedly taken on the structure of the season ahead. While awaiting that clarity we will continue to engage with and update our members. @WomensGPA.”

Many club and county players have voiced their disquiet at the potential structure, which would see inter-county players play league matches, then return to their clubs for championship action, before the inter-county championship is played later in the year.

As former Cork star Anna Geary pointed out on Twitter, club players have not yet returned to training:

“Genuine Q - What is the thinking around the @OfficialCamogie fixture list? Club players aren’t back training yet, can’t play challenge games, then have to dive into championship? Whereas, County league games will be played soon, then a loooong wait to Champo? I’m bamboozled!”

There has been widespread support among county players for a split-season similar to the men's structure this year, with inter-county championship played first. In a GPA poll, 82% of players voted for the inter-county season to be finished first with club championship to follow.

Current Cork star Laura Treacy tweeted: “The most important part of our association is the players. BOTH Club and County. Yet we rarely seem to be heard.. WHY!?”

