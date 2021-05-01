'A great leader' - Conor Prunty to captain Waterford hurlers again

Conor Prunty will captain the Waterford hurlers for the 2021 league and championship while All-Star midfielder Jamie Barron will act as vice-captain.

"Two great leaders in those men," said Déise boss Liam Cahill last night. "Hopefully, they'll get the opportunity to lead us all the way."

The Abbeyside full-back skippered the team in last year's championship after Pauric Mahony suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The 23-year-old led his side out in the All-Ireland final loss to Limerick at Croke Park and finished 2020 with an All-Star nomination. Prunty picked up an All Ireland under-21 medal in 2016 and made his championship debut against Clare in 2019.

Cahill says that Prunty was an obvious candidate for the captaincy.

"Conor trains immensely hard. Hurling is really high in his priorities. He has a really brilliant attitude and he's a great leader. He definitely leads by example when he speaks and we're delighted to have him as our captain for this year."

Waterford returned to collective training on April 19. Apart from long-term absentees Pauric Mahony and Tadhg De Burca, Cahill has a clean bill of health ahead of their league opener against Cork on May 9 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"There are a couple of sore bodies alright but as it stands of now everybody is available. Hopefully, it will remain that way."