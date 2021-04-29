Provincial GAA finals and League of Ireland games may pilot return of fans

Senior inter-county provincial finals and League of Ireland games could be among pilot events for the return of crowds to sports events from July.

As the Government confirmed non-elite adult sports teams can return to outdoor training in pods of no more than 15 people from May 10 and stage fixtures from June 7, there is increasing optimism that a limited number of spectators will be permitted into games in the latter part of the summer.

Although Leinster Rugby’s proposal to use one of their Rainbow Cup games in the RDS next month as a test event for supporters was turned down by the Government, the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Tourism are developing plans for the return of crowds in the medium term. It is almost nine months since supporters were last admitted to games in the Republic of Ireland.

Mass gatherings both indoor and outdoor along with indoor sports will be considered at the end of June. Minister for the department Catherine Martin said: “Cabinet today also agreed that my Department, along with the Department of Health and the Department of Taoiseach, will prepare proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot large events for sport and music, including both indoor and outdoor.”

In a tweet this evening, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers wrote: “On the return of spectators at matches & concerts, my department is working on proposals and guidelines for a number of pilot live events during the summer. It will be great to see fans back at games.”

The first provincial senior finals to take place this summer are the Leinster and Munster hurling finals on July 17 and 18 respectively followed by the four provincial football finals over the following two weekends.

The development comes as the GAA’s Covid advisory group is expected to rubberstamp the Government’s green light for the return to training of all non-elite adult teams from Monday week. Four weeks later and fixtures are allowed, while it is anticipated contact training will be allowed by the end of May.

In the North, challenge matches are permitted from Saturday and competitive matches for underage and adult teams from May 7.

Meanwhile, the Cork Schoolboys’ League intend resuming their season shortly as Government guidelines allow on June 7.

While their league has a season to complete that was halted by the pandemic, the Dublin leagues don’t and instead intend waiting to kick off afresh with new campaigns in mid-August.

The relaxation in restrictions will also facilitate plans by the Schoolboys FAI to stage their annual Kennedy Cup and Gaynor Cup tournaments at the University of Limerick before the school year commences at the end of August.

Players up to the age of 18 were allowed to return to training on Monday and this week’s improved health outlook from Leinster House has triggered a similar allowance for adults next month. The lifting of a ban on inter-county travel will also accommodate players and coaches commuting across county borders for training and matches.

Neil Cronin from the Cork Schoolboys’ League insisted they are duty-bound to meet the demands of the clubs who have been left frustrated by the lack of action for most of the last year.

“We will get back arranging fixtures at the earliest opportunity in June,” he promised.

“Players, parents and coaches have been waiting a long time for this good news from the government and our plan is to finish the season.”