Shane O’Neill says Joe Canning is 'flying' ahead of 14th Championship campaign

Joe Canning is in flying form as he heads into his 14th campaign with Galway, according to manager Shane O’Neill.

Canning’s 2020 season ended when he was stretchered to hospital with a suspected concussion after a heavy collision with teammate Joseph Cooney during the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick last November.

Canning, who was discharged from the Mater Hospital later the night of the game, shot four points from sidelines that day but it was not enough to prevent a 0-27 to 0-24 loss to the eventual champions.

Limerick native O’Neill, now heading into his second term in charge of the Tribesmen said the five-time All-Star was flying since they resumed training last week.

O’Neill said that the heavy knock in the closing stages of the All-Ireland semi-final was not an issue and that the 32-year old, like the rest of the squad, is raring to go.

“He has been working very hard, he’s in very good nick and is in great form. It’s not something we’ve broached at all actually, because he is flying it,” said O’Neill.

They will open their campaign away to Westmeath on Saturday week before taking on All-Ireland champions Limerick in their first home match and O’Neill that everyone is just thrilled to be back training and soon to be playing.

O’Neill praised the players for the excellent condition in which they returned after working on individual training programmes over the past few months. “They came back in very good nick, they were obviously working very hard themselves. Overall, I’d say 99.9% of the boys came back in very good shape.”

O’Neill and his management team of John Fitzgerald, David Forde and Fergal Healy had to deal with all the Covid disruption last year, but benefited from the club championships taking place before the provincial and All-Ireland series kicked off. This time round they are straight into inter-county action after months of being unable to train collectively and O’Neill admitted it brings its own challenges.

“From a management perspective we thought we were expecting to have more time maybe. We lost another three months that we would have had with the lads. Solely from a hurling management point of view we have learned an awful lot over the past year. We knew Galway hurling and a lot of the Galway players, not all of them as intimately as we think we do now. We are just looking forward to developing it a bit further this year.”