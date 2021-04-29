West Cork group of death pick of county championship draws

The 2021 Cork county football championship draw has thrown up a West Cork group of death for the second year running.
Castlehaven, who are still waiting to play the 2020 county final against Nemo Rangers, again find themselves in the same group as West Cork rivals Carbery Rangers and Newcestown. The fourth and final team in Group B of the Cork Premier SFC will be the winner of the outstanding Senior A final between Mallow and Éire Óg.
Group A in the Cork Premier SFC has a very similar look to it too as Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers, and Douglas have been grouped together for the second year running. Completing the group is Carrigaline.
On the hurling side, reigning premier senior champions Blackrock have been handed a tough draw in Group C alongside 2020 semi-finalists Erin’s Own, 2019 semi-finalists St Finbarr’s, and 2020 Senior A champions Charleville.
Last year’s beaten finalists Glen Rovers will have to negotiate Douglas, Newtownshandrum, and Bishopstown to secure a place in the knockout stages.
The top-ranked group team in both the Premier SHC and SFC will progress to the semi-finals, with the remaining two group winners and three second-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Glen Rovers, Douglas, Newtownshandrum, Bishopstown; Sarsfields, Na Piarsaigh, Midleton, Carrigtwohill; Blackrock, Erin’s Own, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.
Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers, Douglas, Carrigaline; Castlehaven, Newcestown, Carbery Rangers, winner of 2020 SAFC final between Mallow/Éire Óg; St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers.
Kanturk, Bandon, Fermoy, Blarney; Ballyhea, Bride Rovers, Ballymartle, Mallow; Fr O’Neill’s, Newcestown, Cloyne, Killeagh.
O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon, Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys; Bishopstown, St Michael’s, Kiskeam, winner of 2020 PIFC final between Knocknagree/Kanturk; Fermoy, loser of 2020 SAFC final between Mallow/Éire Óg, Clyda Rovers, Bantry.
Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers, Youghal, winner of 2020 IAHC final between Aghabullogue/Éire Óg; Castlelyons, Watergrasshill, Inniscarra, Valley Rovers; Kilworth, Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Aghada.
St Nick’s, losers of 2020 PIFC final between Kanturk/Knocknagree, Macroom, Naomh Abán; Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, winners of 2020 IAFC final between Mitchelstown/Rockchapel; Newmarket, Aghada, Castletownbere, Na Piarsaigh.
Loser of 2020 IAHC final between Aghabullogue/Éire Óg, Sarsfields, Dungourney, second place from Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers; Blackrock, Mayfield, Douglas, winner of 2020 LIHC final between Russell Rovers/Castlemartyr; Kildorrery, Cloughduv, Midleton, first place from Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers.
Losers of 2020 IAFC final between Mitchelstown/Rockchapel, Aghabullogue, Kildorrery, Glanmire; Kilshannig, Glanworth, Adrigole, Glenville; Millstreet, Kinsale, St Finbarr’s, 2020 Junior A winners; Gabriel Rangers, Ballinora, Dromtarriffe, Ballydesmond.
Third place from Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers, Kilbrittain, Dripsey, Grenagh; Losers of 2020 LIHC final between Castlemartyr/Russell Rovers, Tracton, St Finbarr’s, 2020 Junior A winners; St Catherine’s, Milford, Ballygarvan, Barryroe.