West Cork group of death pick of county championship draws

The 2021 Cork county football championship draw has thrown up a West Cork group of death for the second year running.

Castlehaven, who are still waiting to play the 2020 county final against Nemo Rangers, again find themselves in the same group as West Cork rivals Carbery Rangers and Newcestown. The fourth and final team in Group B of the Cork Premier SFC will be the winner of the outstanding Senior A final between Mallow and Éire Óg.