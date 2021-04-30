Paul Geaney draws strong line under Kerry ructions rumour 

With a ‘fake news’ tweet late last November, Paul Geaney attempted to put to bed WhatsApp conjecture about the Kerry players revolting against manager Peter Keane following the dramatic Munster semi-final loss to Cork.

With this interview, he puts those lies to sleep.

“Rumours are rumours. I tweeted at the time about certain rumours, that they were fake news. It was nonsense. Absolute nonsense. We had a tough run of it obviously, with having lost to Cork. And I didn’t get to be part of that. I was actually injured (grade 2 lower limb tear). And because of that, I wasn’t able to travel to that game.

“Just to put a bottom line on it while I have the chance now: it’s absolute nonsense. We’re fully behind the management team. I couldn’t be stronger on that. As an elder statesman in the team, it’s important to really underline that.

We’re very happy with the set-up. We’ve learned from the Cork game. And we’re looking forward to showing what we’ve learned.

The Kilkenny, Limerick and Tipperary hurling camps have also been the subject of false speculation. You could say it was an occupational hazard if the players were actually being paid for it but it sadly now comes with the territory.

“It’s a reality of life today because of the nature of WhatsApp and how quickly you can forward a rumour or pictures or whatever it is these days,” Geaney says.

“You have to live with that. But to be honest, I heard it and then I didn’t take any notice of it. When there’s no truth in it, I didn’t think about saying anything about it. There’s been worse said about other players in other situations so it’s just something in general that people in society have to deal with in this day and age because rumours can spread like wildfire.

“I’m 10 years playing with Kerry now and any year without a rumour…I don’t know has there been one. If I’d a euro for every rumour I heard, I wouldn’t worry about having to open the pub next month.”

Getting back into the swing of things in training and hopefully opening up Geaneys in early June are the main things on the 30-year-old’s agenda right now. The pub adapted over the last few months by delivering food and pints using a modified van.

Paul Geaney of Kerry with the Dingle Peninsula in the background, Sarah Dervan of Galway at the Salthill Prominade in Galway, Doireann O'Sullivan of Cork looks out over Cork City and Dan Morrissey of Limerick at King John's Castle in Limerick, as part of the GPA's Return to Play event to mark the first season where all senior inter-county players are part of the one-player association. Picture: Brendan Moran

“The excitement of delivering pints to people who hadn’t seen a draft pint in a while — it was like being Santa on Christmas morning.”

The thirst for Gaelic football is just as strong after having almost six months to digest that loss to Cork. Memories of it — he watched it with his father Paul senior in the bar — obviously don’t sit well with him. “If you were in George Orwell’s book, 1984; Room 101 — the torture room, I’d say it would be up on the telescreens there. So I wouldn’t be too quick to be looking at it again.”

He dismisses the idea Kerry took Cork for granted. “We had all our homework done. We knew it was a very strong possibility of losing a game, whether it was Cork or anyone else in the Munster Championship, we’ve always prepared and given everyone the height of respect. It was just one of those days. We just didn’t have enough good performers on the day. Ultimately, it came down to the last kick of the game, when we were winning the game and we were going to get out with a win and we were beaten in the end.

Fair play to Cork, they beat us. And we just need to right that from the off, with Clare in the first round.

Likewise, he shoos away claims they were overly defensive. “If you do look at it again, you’ll see an awful lot of energy from Kerry players in defensive situations whether that’s within our 45 or the middle of the field or above. I think it’s perception that maybe comes from commentators. They say ‘oh, Kerry have 14 men behind the ball,’ and then it goes into the public psyche. Dublin do it too.”

Geaney chooses to look forward, particularly next month’s league clash with Dublin in Thurles, bringing back memories of the counties’ All-Ireland quarter-final there 20 years ago and current selector Maurice Fitzgerald’s equalising sideline kick.

“I think I broke a couple of vases in the house the same day trying to mimic him. It is exciting to play Dublin in a neutral venue as well, in a different place besides Tralee, Killarney and Croke Park. We are looking forward to it and it definitely holds a bit of significance there.”

- Different Backgrounds; One Association — Paul Geaney was taking part in the GPA’s Return to Play event to mark the first season where all senior inter-county players are part of the one-player association.