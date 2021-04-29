Cork GAA appoint first full-time Finance Manager

Cork GAA has confirmed Rosscarbery man Denis Calnan as its first full-time Finance Manager.

He has a long association with the GAA, having served his club Carbery Rangers as Chairman, PRO and presently as Treasurer.

Mr Calnan (50) will be responsible for financial management, control and treasury across all aspects of Cork GAA.

He is a chartered accountant with experience across a variety of different industries, including renewables sector, private industry and multinational organisations such as Kerry Group and EY.

He has a proven track record in financial management, control and reporting having served in the role of financial controller with GP Wood and as project manager on a number of renewables projects.

The appointment process was overseen by Board Chairman Marc Sheahan, Treasurer Diarmuid Gowen, Ger Lyons (Audit & Risk), Michelle McAleer (Croke Park) and CEO Kevin O'Donovan.

He will report to the CEO and Cork GAA say will be responsible for providing financial leadership and insights, to enable Cork GAA maximise commercial opportunities while delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation.

Said Marc Sheahan: "We are delighted that someone of the calibre and experience of Denis Calnan is joining the Cork GAA team. He has come through a rigorous interview process, and we are very lucky to have secured his services."

CEO Kevin O'Donovan added: "This is another step in the right direction in the stabilisation and future expansion of the Cork GAA financial and commercial functions. Denis' appointment will serve us well across a range of projects, including both County Board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh operations, as well as One Cork, Rebels' Bounty and many other initiatives."

The appointment of a commercial director to Cork GAA will also be appointed in the short term.