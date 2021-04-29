Mark Keane returns for Collingwood, but Mark O’Connor sidelined

MARK KEANE will return to Collingwood’s starting side this weekend in their Round 7 game against Gold Coast Suns on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Keane, who missed last week’s ANZAC Day loss to Essendon due to a suspension, is confirmed to return to the defensive unit, with Magpies Head Coach Nathan Buckley having full faith in the Cork man to grow into a key defender’s role.

"We are looking forward to getting Mark back in," said Buckley. "We think that he can be a real player for us and we think Mark is a young key defender with the right attributes, who can help us in the air and is an aggressive type so we want to give him plenty of opportunity to bring his attributes to the table for us."

Collingwood have had one win from six rounds and lie second from bottom in the AFL Premiership Ladder with Buckley under huge scrutiny as the Pies Head Coach by the Australian Media.

Geelong will have to play the Sydney Swans this weekend without the services of Kerryman Mark O’Connor after he picked up a hamstring injury during last week’s 97-point win over the West Coast Eagles.

The Dingle man, who scored a goal in the late stages of the first half in the Round 6 game, is confirmed to be out for a ‘number of weeks, not just one or two’ by Cats Head Coach Chris Scott. Zach Touhy is once again ‘in the mix’ for selection for this weekend’s encounter against the Swans.

Swan’s Colin O’Riordan is very much impressing coaches in Sydney with another big performance last weekend for their reserve side with 31 disposals playing a midfield role, while Wexford man Barry O’Connor is ‘continuing to grow as a defender’ as described by Swans reserve coach Coach Jeremy Laidler.

Another Kerryman, Stefan Okunbor, has been playing reserve football with Geelong over the past month, with Cats reserve coach Sam Simpson speaking enthusiastically about the speed of the 2016 All-Ireland minor winner.

“It’s great to run and carry with him, he’s exciting everywhere. We know how ruthless he is, he’s great like that.”

Meanwhile, AFLW star Aishling Sheridan has arrived home from Australia after the four-month stint Down Under. Sheridan was crucial during Collingwood’s season, scoring eight goals before they got knocked out by eventual winners Brisbane Lions in the AFLW semi-finals.

Sheridan, speaking to Sportstalk.ie, says she is very much looking forward to getting back training with Cavan ahead of the Ladies Football season.

"Hopefully, I will be able to get back training after this weekend and get back into the team. I have been out kicking and practicing with the round ball just to get used to it with the different kicking techniques (compared to the Oval ball). I am using this week, as I can’t go back to training yet, to prepare and prime my body ahead of training next week."