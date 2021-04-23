Larry McCarthy urges juvenile boards to focus on 'quality of the experience' when games return

GAA president Larry McCarthy has urged juvenile boards to provide underage players with as many games as possible in the months ahead.

Ahead of the return of under-age training in the Republic of Ireland from Monday, McCarthy has written to clubs and counties, imploring fixture makers to provide a multitude of meaningful playing opportunities so as to re-engage all players.

The GAA president has also encouraged unlimited substitutions to create “the best possible experience for all our young players”.

No date has yet been set for when underage fixtures can resume.

“What we can control over the next number of months as we return to training and playing games is the quality of the experience that we can provide our players,” McCarthy wrote.

“In this regard, I would strongly encourage our clubs, coaches, games development officers and those responsible for planning and organising fixtures to ensure everyone benefits from a multitude of playing opportunities.

“Let us all work towards providing as many games opportunities as possible; including leagues, blitzes and creative festival-type competitions over a longer season, consider allowing more substitutions – or even unlimited - and provide alternative formats to provide a playing environment that creates the best possible experience for all our young players.

Those of us with a responsibility for nurturing the development of our next generation of players should be mindful of the fact that the benefit of lifelong participation in Gaelic games is not something that we should measure in terms of cups or medals or competitions won.

"The GAA is about People. It should be about friendships, positive experience, and feeling a valued part of something that belongs to all of us.”

Elsewhere, the GAA president is hopeful adult club activity will return in the 26 counties “in the near future”.

“Life since March 2020 has taught us many things. It has made us appreciate what we have, including an appreciation of what our games and our clubs and our friends and communities mean to us.

“From Monday, more clubs get the chance to take the first step into what will ultimately be a post Covid world. It is a glorious opportunity to continue to bring health and happiness and fun back to young people through our games.

Let us all work to ensure that we seize this opportunity.