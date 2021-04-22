Ciaran Whelan: Kerry must revise defensive outlook to end Dubs reign

Dublin great Ciarán Whelan admits he has a nagging feeling that the county’s All-Ireland winning streak is about to end but claims Kerry have some improving to do to take full advantage.

The two-time All-Star and Sunday Game pundit feels that Dublin may not complete the seven-in-a-row later this season.

And he believes that if Kerry, who took Dublin to a final replay in 2019, are to capitalise and end their own All-Ireland drought, they’ll have to nail their tactics this time.

Speaking on the JMac Podcast, Whelan said that he watched Kerry closely when they returned from the first lockdown last year and described them as “so conscious about defence”.

He felt that was their downfall when it came to playing, and losing to, Cork in the Munster Championship on a wet and windy day.

“Kerry last year, I watched them in the league against Monaghan and Donegal after the lockdown and the way they were setting up and the way they were playing,” said Whelan. “They were so conscious about defence, they were so conscious about having that defensive structure and filling the space defensively and dropping off, the full-forward line dropping out to midfield and then working on their counter-attack play and trying to get players forward.

“It was evident in the Monaghan game that they had changed the way they were playing. Then you come out and play Cork in a monsoon. When you go back to those monsoon conditions in the winter, a lot of the technical and tactical structures go out the window.

"It comes back to raw, who wants to win more, who is going to win that dirty ball? It’s the break, having fellas in offensive positions and Kerry came out and tried to play the way they’d been playing and they got caught and deservedly so. It was a really poor performance.”

Despite his concerns about Kerry, and his sense that a Mayo team in transition probably didn’t even expect to reach the All-Ireland final in 2020, Whelan believes Dublin could still be caught.

“I’ve a funny feeling this year could be different for some reason,” he said.

Dublin could have an off-day this year, I just have an instinct that the run is going to come to an end. I don’t know, there’s no logic or reasoning behind it. They’re probably still as good as everybody.

Whelan was Dublin’s midfield general throughout the 2000s, winning six Leinster titles though has been overtaken by Raheny clubmate Brian Fenton as the midfielder of his generation within the capital.

Whelan coached Fenton and described him as a late developer though he believes the 28-year-old is now on track to become the greatest Gaelic football player ever.

“He’s on track to be possibly the best player that ever played the game,” said Whelan of the reigning Footballer of the Year who has never experienced defeat in the Championship. “The thing is, he has the headspace for it and he has the mentality for it and he has the personality for it. He has everything.”

Unfortunately for Dublin, Whelan doesn’t see any more Fentons or prodigious talents coming through from underage set-ups anytime soon.

“One thing I will say is that Dublin don’t have another Con O’Callaghan in the pipeline or another Brian Fenton or another Ciarán Kilkenny. I know that. That’s not coming for another few years. You’d know about these players and you’d hear about them at U15, U16, minor. There isn’t a huge flow of players coming through.”

